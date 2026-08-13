SILQ secures $100 m facility to accelerate embedded SME financing

SILQ, the financial infrastructure provider, formed through the merger of Saudi Arabia’s B2B marketplace Sary and South Asia’s ShopUp, has marked its first anniversary by securing $100 million (SR 375 million) in financing facilities.

The funding round attracted major regional and international institutional investors, including Gemcorp Capital, Fasanara Capital, and Amwal Capital Partners.

The facilities will be channeled into expanding Fina, SILQ’s embedded financing platform. Fina enables small and medium-sized enterprises to access working capital directly within their daily digital transaction workflows, removing the friction associated with traditional commercial lending.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammed Aldossary, co-founder and CEO of SILQ Financial Services, highlighted that liquidity remains the single largest constraint for merchants.

“Fina was built because our merchant needed capital that understands how they operate. By embedding financing directly into commerce, we are making access to working capital and naturally connected to everyday business operations,” he said.

Since its inception in 2025, SILQ has grown to serve over 300,000 merchants across Saudi Arabia and South Asia. In the Saudi market alone, SILQ’s ecosystem has supported more than 50,000 businesses and facilitated over SR20 billion in total transaction volume.

Over the past 12 months, the Fina platform has disbursed more than SR1.5 billion in financing, with plans to deploy SR3 billion in total liquidity to regional SMEs by the end of this year.