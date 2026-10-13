Sharjah Media City, also known as Shams, and Origo Studios, one of Hungary’s leading film studio complexes and a prominent production facility in Europe, have formalized a strategic partnership at MIPCOM Cannes to strengthen international cooperation in the film and television industry and support the development of the Shams Production Hub in Sharjah.

The partnership will deliver a specialized training and knowledge-transfer program for the future Shams Production Hub team, combining international expertise with practical experience across the key functions required to operate a modern film and television studio. It also establishes a foundation for broader cooperation between the two organizations, creating opportunities to exchange industry knowledge, explore joint initiatives and strengthen connections between the UAE and European production sectors.

The agreement comes amid growing business ties between Hungary and Sharjah. Shams currently hosts 67 Hungarian-registered companies, including 31 operating in media-related activities, reflecting the growing connections between the Hungarian business community and Sharjah’s media and creative industries.

Through this partnership, Shams aims to build on these connections by strengthening links between the two production ecosystems and creating new opportunities for media companies, filmmakers, production professionals and creative businesses in the UAE, Hungary and the wider international market.

Rashid Abdalla Al-Obad, director general of Sharjah Media City, said: “Our vision for the Shams Production Hub goes beyond developing world-class production infrastructure. We want to build the expertise, operational capabilities and industry relationships needed to support productions at every stage of their lifecycle. Our partnership with Origo Studios enables our team to learn from an established European studio environment and bring that knowledge to Sharjah, while strengthening connections between the UAE and international production markets. It reflects our commitment to developing a sustainable, globally connected media and creative ecosystem that creates opportunities for talent and businesses.”

Strengthening international production connections

The partnership reflects Shams’ wider strategy to expand its international network and position Sharjah as an attractive destination for film and television production. By combining infrastructure development with specialist training, knowledge exchange and international partnerships, Shams is working to establish the capabilities required to support local, regional and international productions.

The first phase of the Shams Production Hub is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. As the project progresses, the collaboration with Origo Studios will help the Shams team develop the systems, workflows and operational expertise required to manage a modern production facility and respond to the evolving needs of the global screen industries.

The partnership also creates a platform for continued cooperation between the two organizations on operational readiness, studio development and future performance. Beyond the initial training program, both parties intend to explore further opportunities to exchange expertise and international best practices, supporting the long-term development of the production hub and the broader production ecosystem in Sharjah.

Dr. Márta Fekszi Horváth, CEO of Origo Studios, said: “We are pleased to partner with Sharjah Media City at an important stage in the development of the Shams Production Hub. Building a successful production ecosystem requires more than world-class facilities; it requires strong operational expertise, practical experience and a deep understanding of the production industry. Through this partnership, we look forward to sharing our knowledge and experience with the Shams team and supporting their journey toward establishing a production hub capable of serving local, regional and international productions. We also see strong potential for this partnership to develop further, with continued cooperation between our teams across operational and development matters.”

A growing bridge between Sharjah and Europe

The collaboration builds on the growing international dimension of Shams’ ecosystem, where businesses from different markets contribute to the development of the media and creative industries. The presence of 67 Hungarian companies, including 31 in media-related activities, provides an additional foundation for strengthening commercial connections and encouraging future collaboration between businesses in Hungary and the UAE.

For international production companies, the partnership highlights Shams’ approach to developing an ecosystem that brings together production infrastructure, industry expertise, international relationships and opportunities for collaboration. By engaging established industry partners from the outset, Shams aims to create an environment capable of supporting productions across the full production lifecycle while opening new opportunities for local talent, service providers and creative businesses.

The partnership with Origo Studios represents a further step in Shams’ ambition to connect Sharjah with international production networks and contribute to the growth of a diversified, innovation-led and knowledge-based creative economy.