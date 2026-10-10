EVIQ, Hala Auto and DSV are collaborating to support the adoption of electric mobility within Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector by establishing an integrated commercial ecosystem that brings together electric fleet solutions, dedicated charging infrastructure and fleet operations.

The collaboration brings together the complementary capabilities of the three companies to address key requirements for logistics fleet electrification. Hala Auto will provide electric cargo vans and trucks aligned with DSV’s operational requirements, while EVIQ will develop dedicated charging infrastructure for DSV’s electric fleet and provide access to its charging network. DSV, in turn, will begin electrifying part of its fleet in Riyadh.

Through this collaboration, EVIQ will support DSV with charging solutions designed around the operational requirements of its fleet, including the development of dedicated depot charging infrastructure exclusively for DSV’s electric vehicles. DSV’s fleet will also have access to the EVIQ charging network, providing additional charging options beyond its dedicated depot infrastructure.

Hala Auto will contribute as the electric fleet provider, supplying electric cargo vans and trucks based on DSV’s requirements and supporting the deployment of suitable vehicles for logistics operations.

For DSV, fleet electrification is expected to support a reduction in the total cost of ownership (TCO) by reducing reliance on fuel and lowering vehicle maintenance expenses. The transition will also contribute to reducing emissions from its fleet and supporting its sustainability objectives in line with the Kingdom’s broader environmental ambitions.

The collaboration reflects the importance of an integrated approach to fleet electrification, where vehicle supply, charging infrastructure and fleet operations are developed together to create a commercially viable pathway for logistics companies transitioning to electric mobility.

By combining EVIQ’s EV charging infrastructure and network, Hala Auto’s electric fleet solutions and DSV’s logistics operations, the partnership aims to demonstrate how coordinated private-sector collaboration can help accelerate EV adoption across the Kingdom’s logistics market.

Mohammad Gazzaz, chief executive officer at EVIQ, said: “The transition to electric fleets requires more than the right charging infrastructure that is designed around how businesses operate. Our collaboration with Hala Auto and DSV brings together dedicated charging infrastructure, fleet solutions and logistics expertise to create a practical pathway for fleet electrification. We see this as an important step in supporting the growth of electrified logistics in Saudi Arabia.”

Hala Auto CEO said: “At Hala Auto, we believe the transition to sustainable mobility must be practical, scalable and aligned with the real needs of businesses operating in Saudi Arabia. Our partnership with EVIQ and DSV brings together the key elements required to accelerate fleet electrification: the right electric vehicles, reliable charging infrastructure and integrated logistics expertise.

This collaboration reflects Hala Auto’s commitment to supporting our customers in their transition towards more efficient and lower-emission fleet operations, while contributing to Saudi Arabia’s broader sustainability and Vision 2030 objectives. We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to developing solutions that make electric commercial mobility a viable and scalable reality in the Kingdom.”

Walid El Naameh, director, country manager, road, Saudi Arabia, DSV, said: “This partnership marks an important milestone in DSV's sustainability journey in Saudi Arabia. By combining electric vehicle technology, charging infrastructure and logistics expertise, we are building the foundation for lower-emission transport solutions that support both our customers' sustainability goals and our own commitment to reducing emissions. We look forward to working with EVIQ and Hala Auto to help accelerate the transition towards more sustainable logistics operations in the Kingdom.”

EVIQ

Provides charging solutions aligned with logistics fleet requirements.

Develops dedicated depot charging infrastructure for DSV’s electric fleet.

Provides DSV fleet access to the EVIQ charging network.

Hala Auto

Provides electric cargo vans and trucks based on DSV’s operational requirements.

Supports the deployment of electric vehicles suited to logistics operations.

DSV

Will electrify part of its fleet in Riyadh.

Aims to reduce total cost of ownership through lower fuel and maintenance expenses.

Supports emissions reduction through the adoption of electric vehicles.

This collaboration represents a step towards creating a ready-made commercial ecosystem for logistics fleet electrification, supporting the growth of electric mobility in Saudi Arabia and contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and sustainability ambitions.