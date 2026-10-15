Play Cinemas, Saudi Arabia’s homegrown, accessible and value-driven cinema brand, has officially opened the first-ever cinema in Al-Kharj, representing a landmark moment for the city and a major step forward in the brand’s continued growth across the Kingdom.



The opening introduces a new entertainment destination for residents of Al-Kharj, providing local communities with their first opportunity to enjoy a modern, world-class cinema experience within the city. The launch reflects the continued development of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector and growing demand for accessible leisure experiences across regional cities.



The new venue — located at LuLu Hypermarket — is Play Cinemas’ fourth location in Saudi Arabia, joining the brand’s cinemas in Jeddah, Dhahran and Dammam.



Designed with local audiences in mind, the new cinema offers a welcoming environment where families, friends and movie enthusiasts can come together to enjoy the latest blockbuster releases and shared big-screen experiences. Guests can enjoy Play Cinemas’ signature offering, including five screens, advanced projection and sound technology, comfortable seating, and a wide range of food and beverage options.



Khaled Jafar, founder and managing partner of Play Cinemas, said: “The opening of Al-Kharj’s first-ever cinema is a historic milestone for the city and an important achievement for Play Cinemas. We are proud to provide the residents of Al-Kharj with their first ever dedicated cinema experience and to contribute to the city’s growing entertainment offering. Our mission has always been to make high-quality cinema experiences accessible to everyone, and we look forward to welcoming families, friends and film lovers to enjoy the magic of the big screen.”



Mohammed Haris, director of LuLu Hypermarkets in Saudi Arabia, said: “We are delighted to welcome Play Cinemas to Al-Kharj. The arrival of the city’s first cinema adds a new dimension to the shopping and leisure experience we offer to our customers, giving families and friends another reason to come together and enjoy quality time. We are proud to be part of this milestone and look forward to a long and successful partnership with Play Cinemas.”



Play Cinemas remains focused on delivering exceptional cinematic experiences at affordable prices, making entertainment more accessible to communities across Saudi Arabia while creating vibrant destinations for social connection and family entertainment.



In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the company continues to support the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving entertainment sector by expanding access to quality leisure experiences and bringing modern cinema destinations to more cities and communities nationwide.



The opening also reflects LuLu’s continued focus on developing its destinations as convenient spaces where customers can combine shopping, dining and entertainment under one roof.