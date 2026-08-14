Riyadh to host 4th global forum on AI ethics

RIYADH: Riyadh will host the fourth UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence next month, bringing together global experts to discuss key issues surrounding AI ethics and the governance of emerging technologies.

Co-hosted by UNESCO and the Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and the International Center for AI Research and Ethics, GFEAI 2026 will take place from Sept. 14-17, reflecting growing international confidence in Saudi Arabia’s standing and reinforcing its leadership in advancing global efforts toward responsible and ethical AI.

UNESCO said in a statement: “The global forum serves as a key platform to advance the implementation of the recommendation on the AI ethics across all member states of the UN agency. It supports the exchange of knowledge and experiences across regions in the development of AI policies, regulatory frameworks and institutional capacities, to foster inclusive and sustainable social and economic development while safeguarding human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

Saudi Arabia will be the first Arab country to host the global forum.

Launched in 2022, the event was previously hosted by Czechia, Slovenia and Thailand, with co-funding support from the EU since 2024.

It brings together global technology leaders, policymakers, heads of major global companies, experts and representatives of international organizations to strengthen dialogue and promote practical, sustainable approaches to the ethics and governance of artificial intelligence.

The forum in the Saudi capital will be held alongside the Global AI Summit 2026 as part of Saudi Arabia’s Global AI Week.

“Together, these events will create an engaging environment with high-level ethical reflection, bridging discussions on governance with technological innovation,” said a statement on the UNESCO website.

Notably, they also coincide with Saudi Arabia’s designation of 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence.

The forum will also showcase the latest global initiatives and experiences in the field through high-level sessions and specialized workshops.

Hosting the forum builds on Saudi Arabia’s efforts to advance AI ethics and strengthen AI governance at both the national and international levels, while supporting multilateral cooperation to develop frameworks for the responsible, trustworthy use of emerging technologies. The event also supports the Sustainable Development Goals.

These efforts highlight the Kingdom’s position as a major partner in shaping the future of artificial intelligence worldwide.