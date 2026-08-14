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Deputy minister receives Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Waleed Elkhereiji (R) Chang Hua in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Waleed Elkhereiji (R) Chang Hua in Riyadh. (Supplied)
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Updated 14 August 2026 22:29
Arab News
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Deputy minister receives Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Deputy minister receives Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia
  • The officials reviewed relations and discussed regional and international developments
Updated 14 August 2026 22:29
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Waleed Elkhereiji recently received Ambassador of China to the Kingdom Chang Hua for talks.

The officials reviewed relations and discussed regional and international developments, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on X on Thursday.

Earlier, the minister met Ambassador of Singapore to the Kingdom S. Premjith. And Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire Niale Kaba.

They discussed and reviewed relations and issues of mutual interest. 

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Chang Hua Waleed Elkhereiji

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