Deputy minister receives Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Waleed Elkhereiji recently received Ambassador of China to the Kingdom Chang Hua for talks.

The officials reviewed relations and discussed regional and international developments, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on X on Thursday.

Earlier, the minister met Ambassador of Singapore to the Kingdom S. Premjith. And Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire Niale Kaba.

They discussed and reviewed relations and issues of mutual interest.