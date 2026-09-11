RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Foundation (Darah) has released a new guide for Saudi National Day 2026, delving in to the unification of the Kingdom and life of King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud.

The 119-page guide, titled “Knowledge Guide to the Historical Content of Saudi National Day 2026,” brings together key facts and historical milestones related to unification and the journey of the king, serving as a reference for developing and publishing media and educational content associated with National Day celebrations.

“The value of information lies in its source,” said Turki Al-Shuwaier, Darah CEO, told Arab News, adding that the foundation sought to make the guide a definitive reference that eliminates the need to navigate between different historical accounts.

The publication provides those who write, analyze, or produce national content with a solid foundation grounded in documented historical sources, he added.

Al-Shuwaier said that history is not a static narrative but a living subject that can be viewed from multiple perspectives.

“The inclusion of details such as King Abdulaziz’s attire, his interest in technology, his travels and his poetry speaks to readers seeking to understand the person behind the institution,” he added.

While academic researchers can draw on such details for analysis, content creators can adapt them for their work, he said, adding that history is not confined to a single format and can be presented in various forms, provided that the information remains faithful to its source.

“Darah speaks to minds that seek meaning rather than appearances alone,” Al-Shuwaier said, highlighting the importance of the guide in providing historical context as a basis for understanding the significance of unity, security and stability.

The guide is part of Darah’s efforts to provide reliable historical content supporting media, cultural and communications work related to the national occasion. It brings together key information across a range of topics, providing a consolidated reference for developing relevant content.

It covers Saudi National Day and its historical background, beginning with the royal decree issued by King Abdulaziz declaring the unification of the country under the name “Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” and designating Thursday, Jumada I 21, 1351 AH, corresponding to Sept. 23, 1932, as the day to commemorate the occasion.

The declaration followed almost three decades of unification and nation-building efforts that began with the recapture of Riyadh in 1902.

The publication also explores the origins of the name “Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Saudi flag, its evolution and official regulations, and the national anthem. It features brief profiles of the Kingdom’s kings and their national addresses, along with coverage of the recapture of Riyadh in 1902, the development achieved during the reign of King Abdulaziz, his personal qualities and several of his journeys.

Other topics include the institutions of governance and administration, the royal palaces, and stories and accounts from King Abdulaziz’s life. The guide draws on writings about the king by Arab and foreign historians, intellectuals and thinkers, and includes selections from his poetry and sayings, details of his attire and death, and photographs reflecting how he is remembered by his sons.

It also highlights King Abdulaziz’s interest in technology, offering diverse material that can be adapted for a range of media and educational formats.

By bringing these historical materials together, the guide places National Day within the broader context of the Kingdom’s unification and development, while highlighting the values of unity, security, stability and development associated with the occasion.