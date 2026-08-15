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Alrajhi set for 2026 FEI World Equestrian Games in Germany

Alrajhi set for 2026 FEI World Equestrian Games in Germany
Saudi equestrian Abdulrahman Alrajhi will participate at the 2026 FEI World Equestrian Games in Germany. (Arriyadiyah)
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Updated 15 August 2026 11:37
Ali Khaled
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Alrajhi set for 2026 FEI World Equestrian Games in Germany

Alrajhi set for 2026 FEI World Equestrian Games in Germany
  • Saudi equestrian will be taking part in the show-jumping competition
Updated 15 August 2026 11:37
Ali Khaled
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DUBAI: Saudi show jumper Abdulrahman Bader Alrajhi is set to take part in the 2026 FEI World Equestrian Games in Aachen, Germany from Aug. 19-23.

The 10th equestrian games will feature six core equestrian disciplines at the historic Soers showgrounds, and will serve as key qualifiers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. More than 800 athletes from 70 countries will participate in the event.

Alrajhi, who represented Saudi Arabia at the 2024 Olympic Games, will begin his campaign in the first qualifying round for the individual next Wednesday, and will then look to compete in the second round on Thursday and Friday. The championship will conclude with the grand individual final at the main arena on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Alrajhi will be riding Ventago, which he rode to a historic victory in the $1 million Queen Elizabeth II Cup in Canada last July.

Topics: equestrian

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