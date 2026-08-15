BEIRUT: Hezbollah said that Israeli attacks on Lebanon would be met with an “appropriate” response after deadly strikes on the country’s south on Saturday, urging authorities to halt “humiliating” negotiations with Israel.
Israel “must clearly understand that its attacks, violations and attempts to impose a fait accompli cannot continue, and will be met with an appropriate response,” the Iran-backed group said in a statement, adding that Lebanese authorities “must not insist on continuing along the humiliating path of direct negotiations and providing the enemy with free concessions.”
Hezbollah says Israeli attacks will be met with ‘appropriate’ response
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Updated 15 August 2026 17:17
Hezbollah says Israeli attacks will be met with ‘appropriate’ response
- Israel “must clearly understand that its attacks, violations and attempts to impose a fait accompli cannot continue,” Hezbollah said
BEIRUT: Hezbollah said that Israeli attacks on Lebanon would be met with an “appropriate” response after deadly strikes on the country’s south on Saturday, urging authorities to halt “humiliating” negotiations with Israel.