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German wildfire near Belgian border under control, local authorities say

German wildfire near Belgian border under control, local authorities say
Smoke covers the sun near a residential area where several hundred residents have been ordered to evacuate their houses following a wildfire in Huertgenwald-Gey, Aug. 14, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 15 August 2026 19:21
Reuters
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German wildfire near Belgian border under control, local authorities say

German wildfire near Belgian border under control, local authorities say
  • More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the ‌village of Gey
  • Emergency services were also preparing for stronger northerly winds later on Saturday
Updated 15 August 2026 19:21
Reuters
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HUERTGENWALD, Germany: A wildfire in western Germany that forced the evacuation of thousands of people on Friday has stabilized, local authorities said on Saturday, although residents were still barred from returning home.
More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the ‌village of Gey, ‌near the Belgian ‌border, ⁠on Friday after ⁠the fire came within 300 meters (1,000 ft) of the community.
“We are satisfied with how things are progressing. Specifically, this means that the ⁠fire has not ‌spread any further,” ‌Peter Berndgen, fire service spokesperson ‌for the district in Dueren, ‌told reporters.
“The situation has stabilized somewhat.”
The evacuation order for Gey was likely to remain in ‌place through Saturday, Berndgen said, adding that authorities would review ⁠the ⁠situation later in the day.
Emergency services were also preparing for stronger northerly winds later on Saturday, the Dueren district said in a separate statement, adding it remained unclear how they might affect the fire.

Topics: Germany wildfire

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