Five dead in Turkish wedding party road crash

ANKARA: A Turkish minibus taking a family to a wedding party overturned Saturday killing five people, including two children, and injuring 11, authorities said.

The vehicle, transporting a family to a wedding in the southeastern city of Mus, was at Lice in Diyarbakir province when a tire burst and the driver lost control, NTV television reported.

The dead children were aged 10 and four, while three of the injured were in a critical condition, authorities said.