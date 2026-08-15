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Five dead in Turkish wedding party road crash

Five dead in Turkish wedding party road crash
A Turkish minibus taking a family to a wedding party overturned Saturday killing five people, including two children, and injuring 11, authorities said. (@MucadeleGzt)
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Updated 15 August 2026 19:39
AFP
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Five dead in Turkish wedding party road crash

Five dead in Turkish wedding party road crash
  • The dead children were aged 10 and four
Updated 15 August 2026 19:39
AFP
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ANKARA: A Turkish minibus taking a family to a wedding party overturned Saturday killing five people, including two children, and injuring 11, authorities said.
The vehicle, transporting a family to a wedding in the southeastern city of Mus, was at Lice in Diyarbakir province when a tire burst and the driver lost control, NTV television reported.
The dead children were aged 10 and four, while three of the injured were in a critical condition, authorities said.

Topics: Turkiye wedding road accident

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