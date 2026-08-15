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Israel wants ‘more serious’ talks with Lebanon: PM’s spokesman

Israel wants ‘more serious’ talks with Lebanon: PM’s spokesman
First aid responders and residents rush to the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighborhood in the southern Lebanese village of Deir al-Zahrani. (AFP)
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Updated 15 August 2026 21:06
AFP
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Israel wants ‘more serious’ talks with Lebanon: PM’s spokesman

Israel wants ‘more serious’ talks with Lebanon: PM’s spokesman
  • Israeli strikes against Hezbollah “should jumpstart the talks and make them much more serious, not do the opposite”: Israeli spokesperson
  • Israel said it carried out the strikes in response to Hezbollah attacks
Updated 15 August 2026 21:06
AFP
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JERUSALEM: Israel wants new and more ambitious US-brokered talks with Lebanon after carrying out deadly strikes targeting Hezbollah, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.
The Israeli strikes against Hezbollah “should jumpstart the talks and make them much more serious, not do the opposite,” Netanyahu spokesman Doron Spielman told AFP.
“And I think it will. It will hopefully move these talks along because the enemy here is clear and the enemy is Hezbollah,” he said.
Israel said that it carried out the strikes after Hezbollah attacked inside what Israel calls a security zone inside southern Lebanon. Three Israeli soldiers were seriously injured, Netanyahu’s office said.
Spielman said Israel was still upholding a US-brokered agreement that calls for Lebanon’s fledgling security forces to take gradual control and remove Hezbollah, a Shia movement backed by Iran’s clerical state that has long played a central role in Lebanon.
“We believe in the agreement. We very much hope that the Lebanese Armed Forces are going to be able to step into the foray, and together we’re going to remove Hezbollah from the picture,” Spielman said.
Israel said it responded by attacking a headquarters of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force, killing commander Ali Samir Al-Hajj Hassan.
It acknowledged that Hassan’s family members were with them and said they were not the target. Lebanese authorities said nine people were killed including several children in the Asnar strike, as well as four more people in a separate strike.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon

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