Novak Djokovic ousted from Cincinnati Open in his first match since Wimbledon

MASON, Ohio: Novak Djokovic’s stay at the Cincinnati Open was a short one.

The 24-time major champion fell to Thiago Agustin Tirante 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday in a match that took 2 hours, 44 minutes in hot and humid conditions.

A 25-year-old from Argentina, Tirante is ranked No. 50 in the world. The 39-year-old Djokovic — a three-time Cincinnati Open champion and No. 5 in the rankings — was playing for the first time since his loss to top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the semifinals at Wimbledon.







Thiago Agusti­n Tirante returns a shot against Novak Djokovic during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, on Aug 15, 2026. (Aaron Doster-Imagn Images)



Up next for Djokovic is the US Open, which starts Aug. 30.

Djokovic appeared to struggle physically in the heat and had his 10-match winning streak in Cincinnati snapped. He won the title in 2020 and 2023.

Djokovic saved 13 of the 15 break points he faced. Tirante broke Djokovic’s serve in the ninth game of the final set and then served it out.

“I think this is the best win of my career,” Tirante said. “I think I really did a good job inside the court. I managed very well the nerves of playing against a legend like Novak.”

Eala and Pegula win in women’s draw

On the women’s side, Alexandra Eala of the Philippines continued her run of strong play with a victory over Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who lost the first set and stopped playing in the second with an ankle injury. Eala — who is No. 20 in the rankings — won her first WTA singles title in Washington earlier this month and has won eight of her last nine matches.

American Jessica Pegula beat Simona Waltert 6-3, 6-2, improving her record to 25-6 on hard courts in 2026. The third-ranked Pegula won the title in Cincinnati in 2024.