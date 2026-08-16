UK’s leader calls for reflection after the death of former Cambridge professor accused of plagiarism

LONDON: Britain’s prime minister called for reflection on Saturday after a Black professor who faced a storm of plagiarism accusations died suddenly, days after resigning from a prestigious role at the University of Cambridge.

Jason Arday, who became Cambridge’s youngest Black professor in 2023, was found dead inside an address in south London on Friday. He resigned last week as professor of sociology of education after coming under intense media scrutiny, with weeks of news headlines alleging plagiarism in his academic work and questions surrounding claims about his athletic and fundraising accomplishments.

His death has prompted outcries that the allegations against Arday, 41, were magnified into a cruel public takedown motivated by racism and longstanding hostility to diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, policies at universities and other institutions.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Arday’s death was “a tragedy on so many levels.”

“It’s not a moment for any rushing to judgment. It’s a moment for reflection, I would say, reflecting on how things came to this,” Burnham told reporters.

Arday’s family says he suffered years of abuse and harassment







Jason Arday, a former University of Cambridge professor appears in this picture obtained from social media, released on October 9, 2020. (Courtesy of Royal Borough of Greenwich via YouTube/via Reuters)



Police said the death was being treated as “unexpected” but not suspicious. They said officers were called to an address in south London on Friday afternoon and a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. They did not name Arday, in accordance with police policy.

A friend said Arday had told him that he “felt he couldn’t go on” in a voice note earlier Friday.

“He was being subjected to relentless scrutiny, including ridicule, discrediting absolutely every detail of his life, and he wasn’t coping with the loss of his career, the loss of his reputation,” Cambridge professor and director of the Autism Research Center, Simon Baron-Cohen, told the BBC.

Arday’s family said in a statement that he had been subjected to a “campaign of harassment” and “sustained abuse” ever since he took up his post as professor at Cambridge.

“The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason,” the family said in a statement issued through his publisher Simon & Schuster UK “We are in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son.”

Cambridge vice chancellor Deborah Prentice, who earlier announced that the university will investigate the circumstances around Arday’s employment, said she was “desperately saddened” by the news.

Cambridge had opened investigations into plagiarism

Questions about Arday’s qualifications were raised publicly last month by Nathan Cofnas, a one-time Cambridge philosophy researcher who left the university after his critique of diversity, equity and inclusion programs sparked widespread protests. Cofnas previously argued that in a meritocracy, Black people “would disappear from almost all high-profile positions outside of sports and entertainment.”

Newspapers soon published stories alleging that more than 100 passages from Arday’s 2015 Ph.D. thesis were “identical or near-identical” to an earlier paper written by another researcher.

British media then raised wider questions about many of Arday’s claims about his life, including statements he had raised 5.5 million pounds ($7.4 million) for charity through feats such as running 30 marathons in 35 days and 600 miles in six days. Arday later revised those claims.

Some also questioned his claim that he had overcome developmental delays that left him non-verbal until the age of 11. Arday said he was diagnosed with autism at a young age and didn’t read or write at 18 years old.

Arday resigned from Cambridge on Aug. 5. He denied plagiarism, but admitted to some mistakes when working on his doctorate.

Dozens of Cambridge academics signed a letter calling for an independent inquiry into how Arday was appointed. Cambridge initially stood by Arday, saying that the plagiarism allegations had been investigated by Liverpool John Moores University, which awarded Arday’s doctorate.







St John’s College Chapel is pictured beyond Trinity Street, from Great St Mary’s Church tower in Cambridge, eastern England on August 15, 2026. (AFP)



The university then changed its stance and said it had opened an investigation “following new information about Professor Arday’s qualifications and honorary appointments.”

Prentice, the university’s vice chancellor, said this week she shared concerns regarding his appointment and that Cambridge will run a review of how it hires senior staff.

Criticism of Arday became part of broader culture wars

While some believe Arday was a victim of media “hounding” and racism, others say there are more complex issues at play — including whether Cambridge made the right call when it appointed Arday to such a high-profile position.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, said questions about Arday’s credibility “unleashed a tirade of racism.”

“There is a profound difference between scrutiny and a sustained public campaign that turns an individual into a symbol of everything the right believes is wrong with DEI,” he said. “The effect has been chilling. It tells Black people and others from underrepresented backgrounds that entering prominent public positions will make you a target.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Arday had been “the victim of a pernicious public shaming that other people in his position simply wouldn’t have faced.”

Former Conservative home secretary James Cleverly, who is Black, wrote on X that academic institutions “have serious questions to answer.”

“They put him into positions he was clearly not qualified for so they could have a Black wunderkind to show off; they pushed him into the spotlight for their own benefit,” he said.