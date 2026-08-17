Trump welcomes defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was pleased by the recent signing of a defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan.

“Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“It shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how Countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way,” he wrote, calling it a “BIG, BOLD, IMPORTANT FIRST STEP.”

The three-way agreement, signed August 7, comes amid a US-Iran war that has extended violence to the region, including Iran-backed Houthi rebel attacks.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the pact meant an attack on any member would be regarded as an attack on all, adding it was “intended to strengthen collective deterrence.”

The agreement declared a “shared commitment to further strengthening their collective security and to promoting peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.”

The three countries will also share a commitment to participating in efforts to resolve the conflict between Iran and the United States.