Border Guard rescues five citizens after boat breaks down off Yanbu coast

YANBU: Saudi Arabia’s Border Guard search-and-rescue teams in Yanbu governorate, Madinah Region, rescued five citizens after their boat broke down at sea, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The rescue comes as the Border Guard has stepped up maritime safety awareness activities across the Kingdom in recent weeks, urging beachgoers and marine activity enthusiasts to follow safety regulations and take precautions before heading to sea.

The directorate has held exhibitions and awareness events in several regions, highlighting drowning prevention, safe marine practices, vessel safety and the work of its search-and-rescue teams.

The activities coincided with World Drowning Prevention Day, observed annually on July 25. The campaign included training workshops on swimming and rescue skills, awareness exhibitions and guidance for swimmers and marine activity practitioners, as well as reminders about supervising children and following safety instructions.







An officer demonstrates essential safety measures during the Border Guard’s awareness exhibition in Jazan on July 28, 2026. (SPA photo)



The Border Guard’s awareness exhibition in Jazan, which concluded on July 28, highlighted regulations for beachgoers, penalties for swimming in unauthorized areas and safety measures for those venturing out to sea. A similar exhibition was held in Abha from Aug. 11 to 15.

The campaign comes as Saudi Arabia expands its network of public and private beaches and coastal destinations under the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, according to SPA.

The Kingdom has a coastline exceeding 1,800 kilometers, making maritime safety an increasingly important consideration as coastal tourism and marine activities grow.

Beach operation requirements

In late 2025, the Saudi Red Sea Authority issued Beach Operators’ Requirements and Conditions, establishing a regulatory framework for licensing beach operations. The requirements include qualified lifeguards, rescue and first-aid equipment, separation of swimming areas from marine activity corridors and assessments of beach carrying capacity.







Under new rules issued last year by the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), beach operators are required to employ qualified lifeguards, rescue and first-aid equipment, practical separation between swimming zones and marine activity corridors, among other requirements. (SPA photo)



The Border Guard urged beachgoers and sea users to ensure their vessels are seaworthy before setting sail and to wear life jackets.

People requiring emergency assistance can call 911 in the Makkah, Madinah and Eastern regions, and 994 in other regions of the Kingdom.

The Border Guard said adherence to maritime safety instructions and preventive measures can help reduce accidents and drowning incidents and enhance safety for beachgoers and marine activity practitioners.