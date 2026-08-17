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Oil rises as US-Iran peace talks stall, Hormuz shipping slows

Oil rises as US-Iran peace talks stall, Hormuz shipping slows
Brent crude ​futures rose as much as 1 percent to $89.40 per barrel and were last trading ​up 72 cents at $89.20 by 05:29 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock
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Updated 17 August 2026 09:50
Reuters
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Oil rises as US-Iran peace talks stall, Hormuz shipping slows

Oil rises as US-Iran peace talks stall, Hormuz shipping slows
Updated 17 August 2026 09:50
Reuters
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NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Monday as fading expectations of a US-Iran peace breakthrough and slower tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz reinforced geopolitical risk concerns in the market.

Brent crude ​futures rose as much as 1 percent to $89.40 per barrel and were last trading ​up 72 cents at $89.20 by 05:29 a.m. Saudi time. The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures ⁠rose 44 cents to $82.83 a barrel.

Over the weekend, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran had not decided to resume talks with the US while US President Donald Trump urged Americans to accept ​slightly higher gasoline prices while the conflict continues.

“Oil prices have now rebounded almost completely ​from the lows seen in early August, as hopes for a more permanent resolution between the ‌US ⁠and Iran have faded and geopolitical risk premiums have returned to the market,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, head of market insights for Phillip Nova in Singapore.

“However, I see limited upside from here unless we get clear evidence of renewed aggression in the ​Strait of Hormuz, ​particularly material damage ⁠to tankers or oil infrastructure,” she said.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed over the weekend, data showed on Monday, following attacks ​on tankers. Five commodity vessels transited the strait on Saturday, ​with none ⁠registered for Sunday, ship-tracking data from Kpler showed, versus 31 for the prior weekend.

The UAE accused Iran of attacking a third vessel operated by ADNOC that was ⁠transiting the ​strait on Friday, the Emirati state news agency ​WAM reported, after blaming it for two other incidents involving ADNOC vessels in the strait on Thursday ​evening.

Topics: War in Iran Oil Donald Trump Strait of Hormuz

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