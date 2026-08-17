Lebanon’s Aoun backs continued international presence in south

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has welcomed a parliamentary initiative calling for the extension of the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, saying an international presence remains vital to stability and to supporting the Lebanese Army.

Aoun said Lebanon’s first preference was to renew the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, or UNIFIL. If that proved impossible, he said Beirut should pursue an alternative legal arrangement allowing another international force to remain in the south alongside the army.

“The presence of UNIFIL in the south is important for numerous reasons,” Aoun said in a statement on X.

“It helps stabilize the population in their villages and towns and enhances stability through cooperation and coordination with the Lebanese Army.”

UNIFIL was established in 1978 and its role was expanded after the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah. It monitors the cessation of hostilities, patrols the Blue Line and coordinates with the Lebanese Army under UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Aoun said the continuation of UNIFIL was Lebanon’s “first option”, but added that the country needed a fallback plan.

“In the event of no extension, the second option is to adopt a formula that ensures the continuation of the presence of international forces in the south, within the required legal framework,” he said.

He added that any alternative force should operate beside the Lebanese Army and in coordination with it, while reinforcing the role of the state.

Aoun also accused Israel of opposing UNIFIL’s continued deployment and said it had been pressing for its removal for nearly a year.

“Israel rejects the presence of UNIFIL forces and has been pressuring in this direction, while we demand their continuation,” he said.

Israel has repeatedly criticised UNIFIL for failing to prevent Hezbollah from maintaining weapons and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Lebanese officials, however, argue that the mission reduces the risk of escalation and helps reassure communities exposed to repeated conflict.

Aoun said the parliamentary initiative was intended to preserve an international role in the south, either through an extension of UNIFIL or an equivalent arrangement.

“The basic idea is to create a breach that ensures the continuation of the international presence in the south,” he said,

“In a way that maintains stability and enhances the role of the state and the Lebanese Army.”