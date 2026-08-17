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Iran says two French embassy employees barred from returning

Iran says two French embassy employees barred from returning
Iranian security forces stand guard in front of the French embassy in Tehran. (File/AFP)
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Updated 17 August 2026 12:57
Reuters
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Iran says two French embassy employees barred from returning

Iran says two French embassy employees barred from returning
  • Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the two violated the Vienna Convention by supporting Iranian civil society
Updated 17 August 2026 12:57
Reuters
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DUBAI: Iran ‌said on Monday that two French embassy employees involved in a diplomatic dispute ​last month would not be allowed to return to Iran.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the two had violated the Vienna Convention — which defines the rules and privileges of diplomatic missions — engaging in activities supporting Iranian ‌civil society.
“Insisting ‌that these individuals ​were ‌engaged ⁠in ​activities related to ⁠supporting civil society is itself an admission that the Vienna Convention was violated,” Baghaei told a weekly press conference, without elaborating. Tehran has long been highly sensitive to what ⁠it sees as Western meddling ‌in its ‌internal affairs, especially since ​the US and Israel ‌launched attacks on Iran in ‌late February in a conflict that continues to rage.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, in an interview with France Inter last ‌month, said the mission of the two embassy employees concerned ⁠was ⁠to “develop programs supporting Iranian civil society, students, and artists (...) France is one of the countries in the world that does the most for Iranian civil society, and we have paid the price for it.”
France summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires on July 21 after accusing Iranian security ​forces of ​detaining and physically intimidating its embassy staff in Tehran.

Topics: Iran France

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