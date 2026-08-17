You are here

  • Home
  • Somali troops push militiamen out of Baidoa after fierce fighting

Somali troops push militiamen out of Baidoa after fierce fighting

Somali troops push militiamen out of Baidoa after fierce fighting
Civilians gather as smoke billows from a shop hit by artillery following clashes between Somalia’s federal troops and armed opposition groups, in Baidoa, Somalia on Aug. 17, 2026. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/85uzw

Updated 17 August 2026 14:25
Reuters
Follow

Somali troops push militiamen out of Baidoa after fierce fighting

Somali troops push militiamen out of Baidoa after fierce fighting
  • Baidoa is home to hundreds of thousands of people displaced by conflict and hunger in other areas
  • Baidoa faces a dire humanitarian crisis, with one in four children at its displacement sites severely malnourished
Updated 17 August 2026 14:25
Reuters
Follow

MOGADISHU: Somali federal troops drove opposition forces out of one of the country’s biggest cities, Baidoa, on Monday, following heavy clashes that left many people dead, residents told Reuters.
Baidoa, which is home to hundreds of thousands of people displaced by conflict and hunger in other areas, was shaken by hours of fighting between the federal soldiers and ‌opposition forces loyal to ‌the former president of South West state, Abdiaziz ‌Hassan ⁠Mohamed Laftagareen.
Residents said ⁠the clashes in the city center on Monday were the fiercest since March, when federal forces seized control of Baidoa after Laftagareen’s administration said it was severing ties with the federal government. Laftagareen then resigned from office.
Already struggling to contain a two-decade-old insurgency by the Al-Shabab militant group and stave off famine, the ⁠federal government has been facing growing armed resistance ‌from state governments.
State authorities have rejected Mogadishu’s ‌influence over state elections and rejected constitutional changes they say concentrate power ‌in the hands of the executive.
Somalia’s defense ministry said in ‌a statement that troops in Baidoa had come under attack before dawn by fighters using vehicles laden with explosives. It said its forces had driven the assailants out of Baidoa, killing about 30 of them. Videos ‌posted on social media and verified by Reuters showed federal soldiers firing from the back of ⁠an armored ⁠vehicle and people carrying injured civilians through the streets.
Four Baidoa residents said federal troops had driven the opposition fighters out of town, and reported seeing dead bodies.
“I saw 10 dead people including four civilians and six soldiers from both groups,” local elder Farah Ibrahim told Reuters.
Laftagareen’s camp, which earlier in the morning said on Facebook that its forces had captured the city center, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Baidoa faces a dire humanitarian crisis, with one in four children at its displacement sites severely malnourished, according to a July survey by the French medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.

Topics: Somalia

Related

Thousands flee yearslong drought in Somalia as hunger deepens and aid shrinks
World

Thousands flee yearslong drought in Somalia as hunger deepens and aid shrinks

MSF says half of displaced children in southwest Somalia acutely malnourished
World

MSF says half of displaced children in southwest Somalia acutely malnourished

Latest updates

Qatar-listed firms post 11.4% drop in H1 profits to $6.49bn 

Qatar-listed firms post 11.4% drop in H1 profits to $6.49bn 

More than 419k employment contracts signed, over 258k Saudis join workforce in Q2

More than 419k employment contracts signed, over 258k Saudis join workforce in Q2

AI drives expansion of Saudi Central Bank’s US equity portfolio 

AI drives expansion of Saudi Central Bank’s US equity portfolio 

With 60-day deadline for an Iran peace deal expiring, things remain deadlocked

With 60-day deadline for an Iran peace deal expiring, things remain deadlocked

Iran says two French embassy employees barred from returning

Iran says two French embassy employees barred from returning

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.