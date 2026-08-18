Saudi authority explores AI’s growing role in creative content, production

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority brought together experts, specialists and creative-content professionals for an open meeting titled “Creative Content Through AI Technologies” to discuss the future of creative content and production.

The meeting examined how AI tools are transforming the industry and creating opportunities to empower creators, improve efficiency and increase productivity.

Participants discussed how AI is changing business models and work environments and how ideas and content are generated, developed and produced.

The discussions highlighted advances in generative AI, including tools that can understand visual and audio content, reducing technical work and allowing creators to focus more on creative direction.

The participants also explored generative models capable of producing high-resolution videos from text prompts, with control over camera angles, movement, lighting and audio synchronization.

Advances in intelligent dubbing and multilingual lipsyncing are helping content retain its original tone and emotion, supporting wider global distribution.

The authority also sought to help national talent develop skills in using generative AI tools and explore opportunities for innovation and creative production.

The discussions highlighted the importance of balancing human creativity with AI to improve workflows, output quality and creative opportunities.