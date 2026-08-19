Israel’s Ben-Gvir shows site of planned gallows for Palestinian prisoners

LONDON: Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has visited a construction site where he said gallows will be built to execute Palestinian prisoners sentenced to death under a controversial law approved earlier this year.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Ben-Gvir stood at the site and said: “Gallows will be erected here,” describing the facility as the fulfillment of a promise to establish an execution site for prisoners convicted of what Israel defines as terrorism.

Ben-Gvir also said that the facility would include viewing chambers where relatives of victims could watch executions.

“If the terrorist comes out alive and arrives here, there will be viewing chambers. Victims of the crime will come, just as they do in the United States, to watch the murderer being executed,” he said.

The site is reportedly under construction in central Israel, although its precise location has not been disclosed. Israeli reports said that the facility was intended to house prisoners sentenced to death and to carry out executions by hanging.

The move follows the Knesset’s approval on March 30 of legislation expanding the use of the death penalty in terrorism-related cases. The law was introduced by Ben-Gvir’s far-right Jewish Power party.