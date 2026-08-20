Rosewood AMAALA opens as Saudi Red Sea destination expands

TABUK: Red Sea Global has opened Rosewood AMAALA, the third luxury resort to begin operations at the Kingdom’s flagship wellness destination on the northwestern Red Sea coast, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The 110-key resort is located at AMAALA’s Triple Bay and follows the opening this year of Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA, the destination’s first operational property, and Six Senses AMAALA.

The latest opening marks another step in Red Sea Global’s phased development of AMAALA as a global destination for luxury, wellness and regenerative tourism.

“Rosewood AMAALA strengthens the destination’s position as a world-class wellness destination by bringing together Rosewood’s distinctive approach to luxury hospitality with personalized wellbeing experiences,” Red Sea Global Group CEO John Pagano said.

He said the resort expanded the range of experiences available to guests seeking “restorative, meaningful and immersive stays” along the Red Sea coast.







Rosewood AMAALA’s 2,100-square-meter spa includes six treatment rooms, a double suite, sauna and steam facilities. (SPA)



According to SPA, Rosewood AMAALA covers about 40 hectares and was designed by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel to blend into the surrounding Red Sea landscape and the mountains of Tabuk.

The low-density resort comprises pavilions, suites and villas, many with private pools, as well as shared swimming areas, indoor-outdoor living spaces and two natural rock pools on the Red Sea coast.

Its 2,100-square-meter spa includes six treatment rooms, a double suite, sauna and steam facilities, while two fitness centers are equipped with Technogym Artis equipment and complemented by yoga and movement studios.

The resort also offers eight dining venues, ranging from Mediterranean and grill concepts to lounges and poolside outlets, as well as the Rosewood Explorers children’s club and other family facilities.

Adjacent Rosewood Residences AMAALA includes 26 branded residences, with three- to five-bedroom villas designed with interiors by Tristan Auer.

Like the wider AMAALA development, Rosewood AMAALA will be powered entirely by solar energy. Red Sea Global also aims to achieve a 30 percent net conservation gain across the destination by 2040.

The opening builds on the June launch of Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA, which introduced 202 rooms, suites, villas and garden accommodations, alongside branded residences, wellness facilities and access to the wider Triple Bay attractions.







Red Sea Globa’s Six Senses AMAALA is a 100-suite and villa beachfront resort with 25 branded residences. (SPA)



In July, Red Sea Global opened Six Senses AMAALA, a 100-suite and villa beachfront resort with 25 branded residences and an extensive wellness offering that includes longevity, recovery and holistic therapy facilities.

Triple Bay is expected to eventually feature more than 1,600 hotel rooms across nine resorts, in addition to branded residences, wellness facilities, yacht marinas, luxury retail and dining.

The destination’s wider attractions include the AMAALA Yacht Club and Corallium, a marine life experiential institute.

SPA said five more resorts are expected to open in the coming months as Red Sea Global continues the phased rollout of AMAALA, part of Saudi Arabia’s broader push to develop high-end tourism destinations under Vision 2030.

