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Tanker approached by unauthorized vessel off Yemen, UKMTO says

Tanker approached by unauthorized vessel off Yemen, UKMTO says
A vessel of the navy of Yemen's Aden-based internationally recognised government patrols a shipping lane off Hanish Island in the Red Sea on July 27, 2026. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 August 2026 13:10
Reuters
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Tanker approached by unauthorized vessel off Yemen, UKMTO says

Tanker approached by unauthorized vessel off Yemen, UKMTO says
Updated 20 August 2026 13:10
Reuters
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DUBAI: The United ​Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO)said on Thursday it had received a ‌report ‌of an ​incident ‌136 ⁠nautical ​miles east ⁠of Yemen's Mukalla, where a tanker travelling ⁠west in ‌the Gulf ‌of ​Aden ‌said ‌it was approached by an unauthorised vessel.
UKMTO ‌provided no further details ⁠and did ⁠not say whether the vessel or its crew were safe.

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