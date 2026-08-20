Tanker approached by unauthorized vessel off Yemen, UKMTO says

DUBAI: The United ​Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO)said on Thursday it had received a ‌report ‌of an ​incident ‌136 ⁠nautical ​miles east ⁠of Yemen's Mukalla, where a tanker travelling ⁠west in ‌the Gulf ‌of ​Aden ‌said ‌it was approached by an unauthorised vessel.

UKMTO ‌provided no further details ⁠and did ⁠not say whether the vessel or its crew were safe.