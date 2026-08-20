DUBAI: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO)said on Thursday it had received a report of an incident 136 nautical miles east of Yemen's Mukalla, where a tanker travelling west in the Gulf of Aden said it was approached by an unauthorised vessel.
UKMTO provided no further details and did not say whether the vessel or its crew were safe.
Tanker approached by unauthorized vessel off Yemen, UKMTO says
Updated 20 August 2026 13:10
Tanker approached by unauthorized vessel off Yemen, UKMTO says
DUBAI: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO)said on Thursday it had received a report of an incident 136 nautical miles east of Yemen's Mukalla, where a tanker travelling west in the Gulf of Aden said it was approached by an unauthorised vessel.