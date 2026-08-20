Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,954.46

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged higher on Thursday, gaining 28.77 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 10,954.46.

Total trading turnover on the benchmark index reached over SR5.07 billion ($1.35 billion), with 170 stocks advancing and 90 declining, as nearly 260.86 million shares were traded.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu fell 1.32 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 21,571.86, while the MSCI Tadawul Index rose 4.14 points, or about 0.28 percent, to 1,472.53.

Market movers

The main market’s top performer was Almasane Alkobra Mining Co., whose share price increased 6.04 percent to SR85.15.

AFG International Co. rose 5.8 percent to close at SR17.87, while Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. gained 5.52 percent to end the session at SR12.05.

Wataniya Insurance Co. declined 3.1 percent to close at SR14.70, while Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 2.81 percent to end the session at SR11.08. Mutakamela Insurance Co. decreased 2.76 percent to close at SR12.68.

Corporate disclosures

Al Rashid Industrial Co., which slipped 1.98 percent to close at SR32.70, has approved a SR7.2 million cash dividend for shareholders for the first half of 2026, according to a Tadawul filing.

The dividend is SR0.60 per share for 12 million eligible shares, equivalent to 6 percent of the share’s par value.

The eligibility date is Aug. 27, with distribution scheduled for Sept. 13, subject to general assembly approval.

The company urged shareholders to update their information and link their bank accounts to their investment portfolios to ensure timely dividend payments.

It added that non-resident investors are subject to a 5 percent withholding tax on cash dividends transferred through a resident financial intermediary or credited to their accounts, the company said.

Saudi Manpower Solutions Co., which moved up 1.05 percent to close at SR5.77, announced it has also approved a SR60 million cash dividend for shareholders for the first half of the year, with the dividend amounting to SR0.15 per share for 400 million eligible shares.

The eligibility date is also Aug. 27, with distribution scheduled for Sept. 9, with non-resident investors subject to a 5 percent withholding tax on the dividends, the company said.

Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Co., which increased 3.71 percent to close at SR61.5, announced it has renewed a SR50 million credit facility with Alinma Bank, which rose 0.28 percent to close at SR24.86, for one year to support working capital and asset financing.

The facility is secured by a promissory note of the same value, according to the company.

Baazeem Trading Co., whose share price rose 1.10 percent to SR5.52, announced that it had signed a SR4.6 million contract with Al Mammar and Steel Co. to build a warehouse in Khamis Mushait.

The contract, signed on Aug. 19, has a one-year duration. Upon completion, the warehouse will be added to Baazeem Trading’s property, plant and equipment, increasing the value of its assets by about SR4.6 million, according to the company.