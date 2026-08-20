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Etidal, Telegram remove more than 34m extremist items 

Etidal, Telegram remove more than 34m extremist items 
Joint efforts by Etidal and Telegram have resulted in the removal of 34,290,268 items of extremist content and the shutdown of 1,275 channels used to publish and promote such material during the first half of 2026. (Etidal)
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Updated 20 August 2026 17:59
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Etidal, Telegram remove more than 34m extremist items 

Etidal, Telegram remove more than 34m extremist items 
  • Sustained cooperation demonstrates the effectiveness of the two sides’ joint work in limiting the reach of extremist propaganda
Updated 20 August 2026 17:59
SPA
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RIYADH: Joint efforts by the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, also known as Etidal, and Telegram have resulted in the removal of 34,290,268 items of extremist content and the shutdown of 1,275 channels used to publish and promote such material during the first half of 2026, as part of their continuing campaign against extremist propaganda online.

The tally since the partnership began in February 2022 now stands at 292,597,845 items removed and 20,362 channels closed, as of June 30.

The sustained cooperation demonstrates the effectiveness of the two sides’ joint work in limiting the reach of extremist propaganda and strengthening the safety of the online environment.

Topics: Etidal Telegram

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