China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted 

BEIJING: China’s cooperation with Iran is conducted within ​the framework of international law and should not be interfered with or disrupted, a foreign ‌ministry spokesperson said ‌on ​Tuesday ‌when ⁠asked ​about new ⁠US sanctions related to Iran.

China is closely monitoring the developments and will take all ⁠necessary measures to ‌firmly ‌safeguard its ​own ‌rights and interests, ministry ‌spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference.

The US on Monday ‌announced new sanctions on 60 individuals, entities ⁠and ⁠vessels in a move that it said would cut off Iran’s economic lifeline, but stopped short of the most punishing measures.