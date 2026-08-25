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China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted 

China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted 
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (File/AFP)
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Updated 25 August 2026 11:42
Reuters
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China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted 

China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted 
Updated 25 August 2026 11:42
Reuters
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BEIJING: China’s cooperation with Iran is conducted within ​the framework of international law and should not be interfered with or disrupted, a foreign ‌ministry spokesperson said ‌on ​Tuesday ‌when ⁠asked ​about new ⁠US sanctions related to Iran.
China is closely monitoring the developments and will take all ⁠necessary measures to ‌firmly ‌safeguard its ​own ‌rights and interests, ministry ‌spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference.
The US on Monday ‌announced new sanctions on 60 individuals, entities ⁠and ⁠vessels in a move that it said would cut off Iran’s economic lifeline, but stopped short of the most punishing measures.

Topics: China

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