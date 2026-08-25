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Saudi National Development Fund approves over $112m to support gaming, esports industry

Saudi National Development Fund approves over $112m to support gaming, esports industry
Saudi Arabia’s National Development Fund has approved more than SR421 million in financing for the Kingdom’s esports and gaming sector, supporting the development of more than 127 games. Shutterstock.
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Updated 25 August 2026 11:48
AKHBAR24
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Saudi National Development Fund approves over $112m to support gaming, esports industry

Saudi National Development Fund approves over $112m to support gaming, esports industry
Updated 25 August 2026 11:48
AKHBAR24
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Development Fund approved over SR421 million ($112 million) in funding for the Esports and Gaming Financing Program by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, benefiting 82 entities across various sectors.

This funding supported the development of more than 127 games, thereby supporting the growth of the esports and gaming industry and improving the readiness and competitiveness of national companies.

This information was included in a report by the fund’s Esports and Gaming Financing Program, highlighting its key achievements since launch and its role in supporting the growth of esports and gaming as a promising sector of the Kingdom’s digital economy.

Funding boosts gaming sector growth

The report reviewed the role of development finance in supporting companies, boosting investment, and enabling innovation in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

It also examined the transformation the sector has undergone in recent years, through indicators of company growth, developments in the financing system, key success stories, an analysis of the industry’s current state both locally and globally, and future growth opportunities.

Najla Al-Ajmi, the program’s senior executive director, explained that the report reflects the progress achieved in building a specialized financing system for the sector. She emphasized that it not only presents the program’s results but also provides a comprehensive overview of the industry’s development, highlighting the role of development finance in enabling companies to expand and compete.

The report builds on the National Development Fund’s efforts to document the impact of its programs and highlight their contribution to promising fields. It also aims to support the growth of the gaming and esports industry and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional and global hub for the sector.

Building a global gaming hub

The funding comes as Saudi Arabia’s gaming market continues to expand. The Saudi Intellectual Property Authority said in July that the Kingdom’s gaming market was valued at $2.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed $4.73 billion by 2033. The authority said the sector’s rapid growth is supporting efforts to establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for gaming, while its policies aim to encourage innovation and investment.

Topics: gaming eSports National Development Fund Investment technology

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