Taif forum to examine the role of camels in Saudi heritage, culture, media

TAIF: The Saudi Camel Sports will organize the Taif Forum on Camels in Heritage and Media from Sept. 5 to 6 under the patronage of Taif Gov. Prince Fawaz bin Sultan.

The forum is part of the events accompanying the eighth Crown Prince Camel Festival and aims to highlight the cultural heritage of camels and their significance in traditional and modern media.

The program includes panel discussions featuring a select group of experts and specialists, as well as an interactive exhibition showcasing the history and evolution of camels and their cultural and social significance in the Kingdom.

Saudi Camel Sports continues to organize a wide range of programs beyond the racing competitions. Previous editions featured workshops and seminars aimed at enhancing the skills of those working in the camel sector.

The camel body will also host Arab rounds for non-Gulf Arab member federations as part of the Crown Prince Camel Festival, which will be held at Taif Camel Square from Sept. 3 to 13.

The Arab Camel Racing Federation has invited non-Gulf member federations to participate in rounds featuring human and robotic riders across several categories and distances, in addition to the festival’s various competitions.

The festival has been held annually since its launch in 2018. This year’s event will feature 248 races and total prize money exceeding SR50 million ($13 million).

The festival will begin on Sept. 3, bringing together elite camels from Saudi Arabia and abroad. Over 11 days, competitions will be held in morning and evening sessions across approved camel-racing categories.

For the first time, the festival will introduce the Crown Prince Camel Festival Cup for Saudi participants, with a SR500,000 prize awarded to the competitor who earns the most points across the races.

The festival previously set four Guinness World Records in 2018, 2019 and 2024, including for the world’s largest camel racing participation and the world’s largest illuminated camel sculpture, featuring 51,200 light sources. It has also received the Makkah Excellence Award in the Economic Excellence category.