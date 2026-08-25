Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to strengthen agriculture ties

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Wednesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in food production.

The minister will also explore ways to improve the efficiency of irrigation and water systems, supporting food security and trade between the two countries.

During the visit, Al-Fadhli and his delegation are set to hold a series of meetings with government officials to discuss ways to develop cooperation and review key opportunities in agricultural and livestock production, as well as food processing.

The talks will also cover the exchange of expertise to support the sustainability and growth of the agricultural sector.

The visit reflects the shared commitment of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to strengthening ties, expanding economic cooperation and exploring common investment in food security.