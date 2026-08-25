You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to strengthen agriculture ties

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to strengthen agriculture ties

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to strengthen agriculture ties
During his visit, Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli is set to hold a series of meetings with government officials to discuss ways to develop cooperation. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gmg43

Updated 25 August 2026 18:51
SPA
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to strengthen agriculture ties

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to strengthen agriculture ties
  • The minister will explore ways to improve the efficiency of irrigation and water systems
Updated 25 August 2026 18:51
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Wednesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in food production.

The minister will also explore ways to improve the efficiency of irrigation and water systems, supporting food security and trade between the two countries.

During the visit, Al-Fadhli and his delegation are set to hold a series of meetings with government officials to discuss ways to develop cooperation and review key opportunities in agricultural and livestock production, as well as food processing.

The talks will also cover the exchange of expertise to support the sustainability and growth of the agricultural sector.

The visit reflects the shared commitment of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to strengthening ties, expanding economic cooperation and exploring common investment in food security.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli

Related

From farm to table: Taif’s orchards preserve agricultural heritage while opening doors to tourism
Saudi Arabia

From farm to table: Taif’s orchards preserve agricultural heritage while opening doors to tourism

Saudi project clears 1,836 explosive devices in Yemen
Saudi Arabia

Saudi project clears 1,836 explosive devices in Yemen

Latest updates

US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations, NYT reports

Smoke rises from a reported Iranian strike in the area where the US Embassy is located in Kuwait City on March 2, 2026. (AFP)

Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians in West Bank rose 63% to date in 2026

Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians in West Bank rose 63% to date in 2026

Syria slams Israeli minister’s ‘illegal’ visit to country’s south

Syria slams Israeli minister’s ‘illegal’ visit to country’s south

Red Sea-supported films selected for Busan festival’s Vision Asia section

Red Sea-supported films selected for Busan festival’s Vision Asia section

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,231 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,231 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.