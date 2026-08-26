You are here

  • Home
  • China’s Xi to visit Egypt from Sunday, says foreign ministry

China’s Xi to visit Egypt from Sunday, says foreign ministry

China’s Xi to visit Egypt from Sunday, says foreign ministry
China's President Xi Jinping gestures towards King Abdullah II of Jordan, not pictured, during a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yhb2z

Updated 26 August 2026 12:40
AFP
Follow

China’s Xi to visit Egypt from Sunday, says foreign ministry

China’s Xi to visit Egypt from Sunday, says foreign ministry
  • In Egypt, Xi will meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss regional peace and stability
Updated 26 August 2026 12:40
AFP
Follow

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a regional summit in Bishkek and pay state visits to Kyrgyzstan and Egypt from Sunday, Beijing’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.
In Egypt, Xi will meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for talks aimed at “making a positive contribution to safeguarding peace and stability in the region,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a news conference.
The visit comes as Iran and the United States remain locked in a conflict that has spilt over across the Middle East and choked off shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global oil markets.
China has significant economic ties to the Middle East, which was its top source of crude oil imports before the war.
The state visit, Xi’s first to Egypt in 10 years, “holds special significance for the development of bilateral ties,” Lin said.
In Kyrgyzstan, Xi will attend an Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit with other member states, including Russia and Iran.
He will also hold talks with Kyrgyz president Sadyr Japarov to promote “mutually beneficial cooperation and high-quality development between the two countries.”
The tour, which lasts until September 3, will be Xi’s second overseas trip this year following a visit to North Korea in June.

Topics: China Egypt

Related

China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted  video
Middle East

China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted 

Taiwan issues indictments over alleged illegal export of AI servers to China
World

Taiwan issues indictments over alleged illegal export of AI servers to China

Latest updates

Taiwan president pushes $6.6 billion military drone bill ahead of crucial vote

Taiwan president pushes $6.6 billion military drone bill ahead of crucial vote

Netanyahu says no diplomatic deal possible with Iran ‘savages’

Netanyahu says no diplomatic deal possible with Iran ‘savages’

Lolo Zouai continues social media push for ‘Reverie’

Lolo Zouai continues social media push for ‘Reverie’

Qusra families trapped as Israeli settlers expand control

Qusra families trapped as Israeli settlers expand control

Fire destroys drone-hit Wildberries warehouse in Russia’s Tambov region, governor says

Fire destroys drone-hit Wildberries warehouse in Russia’s Tambov region, governor says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.