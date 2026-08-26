China’s Xi to visit Egypt from Sunday, says foreign ministry

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a regional summit in Bishkek and pay state visits to Kyrgyzstan and Egypt from Sunday, Beijing’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.

In Egypt, Xi will meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for talks aimed at “making a positive contribution to safeguarding peace and stability in the region,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a news conference.

The visit comes as Iran and the United States remain locked in a conflict that has spilt over across the Middle East and choked off shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global oil markets.

China has significant economic ties to the Middle East, which was its top source of crude oil imports before the war.

The state visit, Xi’s first to Egypt in 10 years, “holds special significance for the development of bilateral ties,” Lin said.

In Kyrgyzstan, Xi will attend an Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit with other member states, including Russia and Iran.

He will also hold talks with Kyrgyz president Sadyr Japarov to promote “mutually beneficial cooperation and high-quality development between the two countries.”

The tour, which lasts until September 3, will be Xi’s second overseas trip this year following a visit to North Korea in June.