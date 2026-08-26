Fire destroys drone-hit Wildberries warehouse in Russia’s Tambov region, governor says

A drone attack caused a massive fire that destroyed a warehouse run by Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries, officials said early on Wednesday, as Ukraine pushes ahead with its campaign to hurt Moscow’s economy by targeting online retailers.

Two people were wounded in ‌the overnight strike ‌in Russia’s Tambov region, its ‌governor ⁠Evgeniy Pervyshov wrote ⁠on the MAX messaging app.

The logistics center was “completely destroyed by fire,” he said. Earlier he said about 100,000 square meters of the facility was burning, the ⁠equivalent of 14 football pitches.

Ukraine has ‌been hitting ‌Wildberries facilities since mid-July and broadened its ‌strategy in recent days to include the ‌retailer’s main rival, Ozon.

The pair dominate one of the fastest-growing parts of the Russian economy, which is otherwise close ‌to stagnation after 4-1/2 years of war in Ukraine.

In neighboring ⁠Lipetsk ⁠region, a man and a 14-year-old were killed in a fire lit by a falling drone, while a woman was killed in a drone attack in Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, local authorities said on Telegram.

Both Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly denied targeting civilians since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.