US imposes sanctions on Palestine Action group

WASHINGTON: The ​United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the Palestine Action group, designating it a Specially Designated Global ‌Terrorist, according to ‌a ​notice ‌posted ⁠on ​a Treasury ⁠Department website.

The United Kingdom previously banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization.

Palestine Action had ⁠increasingly targeted Israel-linked defense ‌companies ‌in Britain ​with ‌a particular focus ‌on Israel’s largest defense firm Elbit Systems.

The United Kingdom’s Supreme Court ‌has said it will hear an appeal ⁠against ⁠a lower court ruling that Britain’s decision to ban campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization was lawful.