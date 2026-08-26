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US imposes sanctions on Palestine Action group

US imposes sanctions on Palestine Action group
People protest outside the High Court as judges prepare to rule on a legal challenge to the UK government’s decision to designate Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, London, Britain, Feb. 13, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 26 August 2026 18:11
Reuters
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US imposes sanctions on Palestine Action group

US imposes sanctions on Palestine Action group
  • United Kingdom previously banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization
  • Palestine Action had ⁠increasingly targeted Israel-linked defense ‌companies ‌in Britain
Updated 26 August 2026 18:11
Reuters
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WASHINGTON: The ​United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the Palestine Action group, designating it a Specially Designated Global ‌Terrorist, according to ‌a ​notice ‌posted ⁠on ​a Treasury ⁠Department website.
The United Kingdom previously banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization.
Palestine Action had ⁠increasingly targeted Israel-linked defense ‌companies ‌in Britain ​with ‌a particular focus ‌on Israel’s largest defense firm Elbit Systems.
The United Kingdom’s Supreme Court ‌has said it will hear an appeal ⁠against ⁠a lower court ruling that Britain’s decision to ban campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization was lawful.

Topics: Palestine Action

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