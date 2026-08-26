WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the Palestine Action group, designating it a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, according to a notice posted on a Treasury Department website.
The United Kingdom previously banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization.
Palestine Action had increasingly targeted Israel-linked defense companies in Britain with a particular focus on Israel’s largest defense firm Elbit Systems.
The United Kingdom’s Supreme Court has said it will hear an appeal against a lower court ruling that Britain’s decision to ban campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization was lawful.
US imposes sanctions on Palestine Action group
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Updated 26 August 2026 18:11
US imposes sanctions on Palestine Action group
- United Kingdom previously banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization
- Palestine Action had increasingly targeted Israel-linked defense companies in Britain
WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the Palestine Action group, designating it a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, according to a notice posted on a Treasury Department website.