Iran plotted to assassinate Yair Netanyahu in Florida: report

JERUSALEM: Iranian agents were allegedly monitoring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair in Florida as part of a plot to assassinate him, a US media outlet reported.

Israeli intelligence discovered the alleged plot in December 2025 and believed Iranian operatives were “on the ground” in the Miami area conducting surveillance of the 35-year-old’s movements, Newsmax said, citing a US law enforcement source.

The details emerged after Netanyahu said during an interview with Israel’s Channel 14 on Monday that Iran had attempted to assassinate one of his two sons.

Yair Netanyahu, who had spent much of the previous several years living in Florida, was instructed to leave the US immediately and return to Israel, according to the report.

He reportedly departed without packing his belongings and has remained in Israel since.

“Iran targeted one of my sons. Iran tried to kill, to murder one of my sons,” Netanyahu said, without identifying the alleged target or providing details about when or where the attempt occurred.

Israeli media subsequently reported that security authorities had known of the alleged plot for several months but that details had been barred from publication by the military censor.

Netanyahu made the disclosure while defending security protection provided to his family, saying the alleged Iranian threat demonstrated that such measures were necessary.

Yair, the elder and more publicly prominent of Netanyahu’s two sons, had lived for extended periods in the Miami area in recent years. His state-funded security arrangements while abroad have previously drawn criticism in Israel.

The reported plot comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran following the US-Israeli war against Tehran earlier this year, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials.