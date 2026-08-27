Saudi contractors secure more than $2.6bn in projects in July

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s contracting sector continued to see strong project activity in July, with the Saudi Contractors Authority reporting 11 projects worth more than SR9.75 billion ($2.60 billion) awarded during the month.

The projects span building and construction, infrastructure, and water and energy, according to the SCA, as reported by Argaam.

The awards bring the total number of initiatives secured since the start of the year to 97, with a combined value exceeding SR111.3 billion, as the Kingdom’s construction pipeline continues to expand under Vision 2030-linked development.

According to the SCA report, the newly awarded projects will be rolled out in phases. Three projects worth more than SR2.79 billion are expected to be completed in 2028, five undertakings with a combined value exceeding SR5 billion in 2029, and three initiatives worth more than SR1.51 billion in 2030.

Sector breakdown

The building and construction sector accounted for the largest share of activity in July, with seven projects worth SR6.59 billion, representing 67.6 percent of the month’s total value. The infrastructure sector ranked second at SR2.8 billion, followed by water and energy at SR375 million.

Riyadh leads project awards

Riyadh topped the regions by project value, securing seven projects worth SR7.5 billion. Hail followed with three undertakings valued at SR1.88 billion, while the Eastern Province ranked third with a single project worth SR375 million.

Major developers drive awards

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City led project owners by contract value, awarding SR2.79 billion worth of work. It was followed by Cluster2 Co. with SR1.88 billion; the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and the Public Investment Fund, each with around SR1.16 billion; Midad Real Estate Investment & Development Co. with nearly SR1.04 billion; and Qiddiya Investment Co. with roughly SR750 million.

August outlook

The SCA expects 11 more projects to be awarded to contractors in August, with over 70 percent concentrated in the building, construction and infrastructure sectors. Around half are expected to be located in the Eastern Province and Makkah.

Entities expected to launch projects next month include National Housing Co., Retal Urban Development Co., Dar Wa Emaar Investment, Real Estate Development Co., Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Water Authority, Alomr Investment Co., and Thabat Al Maskan Real Estate Co.