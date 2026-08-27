Saudi Arabia, Syria sign road, rail MoUs as trade ties deepen

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and Syria have signed two memorandums of understanding on transport aimed at supporting studies for the rehabilitation of Syria’s road and railway networks, easing cross-border trade and strengthening regional connectivity as economic ties deepen.

Syrian Minister of Transport Yarub Badr and Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser signed the MoUs in Damascus, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency, known as SANA.

The agreements come as the Kingdom and Syria accelerate efforts to rebuild economic ties, with infrastructure and transport emerging as key areas for cooperation. The rehabilitation of Syria’s road and rail networks could help reduce trade costs, improve the movement of goods and reconnect the country with regional markets, supporting a broader push to integrate Syria into regional trade and logistics networks.

“Minister Badr expressed Syria’s desire to strengthen cooperation with Saudi Arabia across various transport and logistics fields, particularly in developing road and railway networks and benefiting from the Kingdom’s advanced expertise and experience, in a way that serves mutual interests and enhances regional connectivity between the two countries and the wider region,” SANA reported.

Badr said the Saudi delegation’s visit comes as Syria undergoes rapid developments across various sectors, alongside growth in economic and commercial activity, creating broad opportunities to deepen cooperation and partnerships between the two countries, according to SANA.

The agency added that the Syrian minister highlighted the importance of steps taken by Saudi Arabia to facilitate visas for truck drivers, which he said would help ease the movement of goods between Syria and the Kingdom in both directions.

Supporting reconstruction

Al-Jasser said Saudi Arabia is keen to strengthen cooperation and partnership with Syria and develop bilateral relations at the fastest possible pace, whether at the government or private-sector level, as well as through cooperation with international organizations and other relevant entities.

The Saudi minister said the visit would further advance cooperation between the two countries, particularly considering the Kingdom’s major achievements, programs, and projects across various sectors under its national vision.

Syria-Lebanon rail plans

The transport agreements come a day after Syria and Lebanon agreed on a unified plan to develop road and rail links and established a joint technical team to oversee the work. The proposed rail connection could form part of a broader regional network extending toward the Gulf.

The plan aims to improve trade flows, reduce transport costs, and attract international financing for cross-border infrastructure. Syria’s 2,552-km railway network has about half of its routes out of service, while road crossings currently handle most traffic between the two countries.

Visa expands payments access

The transport agreements coincide with other moves to reconnect Syria with international economic networks.

Visa tested the first live international card transaction in Syria, working with Fransabank Lebanon as the acquiring financial institution and Paymera. The test is intended to pave the way for international visitors to use Visa cards in Syria.

Central Bank of Syria Governor Mohammed Safwat Raslan said the test was a step toward integrating the country’s payments ecosystem with international payment systems.

Leila Serhan, Visa’s senior vice president and group country manager for the North Africa, Levant and Pakistan region, said the company had been working with local partners to support the reintroduction of digital payments in Syria and greater participation in the global digital economy.

The Visa test is part of a wider effort to reconnect Syria’s financial infrastructure with international networks, as Damascus seeks to attract investment, revive trade and rebuild economic links after years of isolation.