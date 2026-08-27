Just 16% of Brits oppose trade ban on Israeli settlements: Poll

LONDON: Just 16 percent of people in the UK oppose a ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements, polling has revealed.

Half of respondents to a YouGov survey support a ban, as the UK government prepares steps toward an embargo on imports and exports with settlements in the West Bank.

The polling of 6,142 people also found attitudes toward trade with settlements reasonably consistent across political ideologies, with a majority of Reform UK and Conservative voters aligning with Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green supporters in backing a ban.

Israeli settlements have long been condemned by politicians and campaigners in the UK over their illegality under international law and the threat they pose both to individual Palestinians and the broader prospect of a two-state solution.

Since October 2023, there has been a significant increase in settler activity and an expansion of building in areas they control, backed by the Israeli government.

This has led to a rise in attacks against Palestinians, with many besieged in, and forced from, their homes.

In June, 140 MPs from the governing Labour Party signed a letter demanding a ban on trade with settlements.

The following month, former Trade Minister Chris Bryant confirmed to members of the Business and Trade Committee that the government was working toward such a move.

The Times reported that the government will officially announce its new policy in September, though the nature of the plan has yet to be revealed.

Bryant told the committee at the time that current sanctions methods could be employed, but issues may arise over identifying the origin of goods from settlements.

“We all know perfectly well that it’s very difficult to enforce (customs rules) because (in Palestinian) territories and the settlement areas and, and the rest of Israel ... goods travel in and out very easily, both heavy machinery and foodstuffs and so on,” he said.

The Department for Business and Trade had previously considered suspending the UK-Israel Trade Partnership Agreement, but this idea was ultimately rejected. The impact assessment of such a move was not disclosed by the government.

“Disclosing the information would be likely to prejudice the UK’s relationship with Israel,” the department told Sky News.