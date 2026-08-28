New partnership agreement signed between Manga Arabia, Zeez Animation to launch Al-Saddad Adventures series

RIYADH: Manga Arabia is partnering with Zeez Animation to publish an exclusive manga series inspired by the animated series, Al-Saddad Adventures.

The partnership is part of efforts by both parties to bring local creative content and Saudi characters and stories to wider audiences through diverse storytelling experiences.

The agreement was signed at Manga Arabia’s headquarters in Riyadh by its general manager and editor-in-chief, Dr. Essam Bukhary, and Zeez Animation CEO Abdulaziz Mohammed Othman.

The agreement says Manga Arabia will publish 13 chapters based on the Al-Saddad Adventures animated series across its digital and print platforms, offering audiences a way to explore the story and its characters through the manga format and expanding its reach.

The partnership builds on Manga Arabia’s ongoing efforts to support the local creative content industry and create new opportunities for Saudi intellectual properties across different formats and platforms.

Manga Arabia has continued to expand its presence in recent years, both locally and internationally, through a comprehensive model bringing together print and digital content. Its apps have been downloaded more than 13 million times in more than 190 countries, while over 22 million copies of its magazines have been printed.

Manga Arabia has also introduced Arab and international productions in several languages, and established partnerships with some of the world’s leading studios and publishers. It has helped empower talent and creators, while developing and launching several Arab productions.

Bukhary said the company was “pleased to partner with Zeez Animation, a foundation that reflects our belief in the value of bringing different sectors of the creative industries together.”

He added: “It also underscores Manga Arabia’s ability to create new opportunities for local productions and characters to grow and reach wider audiences. We believe that Al-Saddad Adventures animated series is a distinctive project with a strong local identity and the potential to expand across multiple content formats. By launching the series, we look forward to offering the audience an enriching experience that helps in strengthening the presence of Saudi creative productions locally and globally, while supporting their continued growth and sustainability.”

Othman said Zeez Animation had “always believed in the local characters’ ability to win the hearts and capture the imagination of today’s kids. Al-Saddad Adventures’ stories are a testament to that.”

Manga Arabia’s licensing manager, Qasem Swedi, said: “Manga Arabia is committed to building strategic partnerships that expand the reach of Saudi and Arab creative productions to connect with new audiences across multiple formats and platforms. This opens up greater opportunities for publishing, distribution and investment, while supporting the growth of the licensing market and strengthening intellectual property protection.”

He added: “Manga Arabia’s collaboration with Zeez Animation on Al-Saddad Adventures builds on this approach by adapting the world and characters of the animated series into a manga format experience. This will ensure the production’s long-term sustainability, expand its presence across multiple platforms, and create new opportunities to maximize its value and impact, while safeguarding the rights of all parties and enhancing its creative value.”

The partnership agreement reflects both parties’ commitment to strengthening collaboration between manga formats and animated content production, as well as leveraging the potential of intellectual property to develop content across multiple platforms, contributing to enriching Saudi Arabia’s creative landscape and bringing local stories to wider audiences.