Saudi envoy meets Tunisian Umrah guests

TUNIS: Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Mohammed Al-Buraithin received a delegation traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit.

During their meeting at the embassy in Tunis, Al-Buraithin congratulated the Tunisian Umrah performers on being selected for the program, which is implemented and supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

He highlighted the care provided to pilgrims by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as their commitment to facilitating religious rituals and providing high-quality services.

The Tunisian guests expressed their deep gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its generous hospitality. They commended the Kingdom’s efforts and comprehensive services for visitors to the Two Holy Mosques, and expressed their happiness at visiting the holy sites, performing Umrah and circumambulating the Holy Kaaba.

Hosting the Tunisian Umrah performers is part of the Guests Program, following a royal directive to host 1,000 male and female Umrah performers from around the world.

The scheme reflects the Saudi leadership’s care for Islam and Muslims, and its commitment to strengthening bonds of brotherhood and communication with Muslims worldwide.

In Makkah, the program will include academic and cultural activities, and visits to religious and historical sites, including the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswa and the Revelation Exhibition in the Hira Cultural District.

In Madinah, the guests will tour the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, discovering its printing, translation and distribution operations.

They will also visit Mount Uhud, the Uhud Martyrs Cemetery and Quba Mosque, learning about the Battle of Uhud and performing prayers.