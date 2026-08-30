Israeli strike kills two people including a 3-year-old boy, Gaza medics say

CAIRO: ‌An Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinians, including a three-year-old child, in the central ​Gaza Strip on Sunday, health officials said.

Gaza medics said the Israeli airstrike near a bakery in Deir Al-Balah killed one man, Hussam Nusair, a three-year-old boy, Tayyem ‌Hamdan, and ‌wounded several ​others.

The ‌Israeli ⁠military ​said it ⁠attacked a Hamas militant, without giving further details.

An October 2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but it failed to ⁠end strikes by the Israeli ‌military, which ‌it said aimed ​to thwart ‌attacks by Hamas and other Gaza ‌militants.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan by ‌US President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict, ⁠which ⁠also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.

More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been ​killed.