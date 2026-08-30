Syrian FM to reopen embassy in Libya’s Tripoli

LONDON: Syria will reopen its embassy in the Libyan city of Tripoli this week after 14 years of closure.

Asaad Al-Shaibani, foreign minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, met Libya’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Taher Al-Baour on Sunday.

The Libyan ministry said the two sides discussed procedures for reopening the Syrian embassy during Al-Shaibani’s visit. The reopening would enhance diplomatic communication and facilitate consular services for citizens.

“They addressed the completion of procedures to activate the Libyan-Syrian Joint Higher Committee & the signing of the agreement regulating its work, which would open broader prospects for cooperation on the economy, development and other areas of common interest,” it said on X.

The Syrian Embassy in Tripoli was closed in 2012. Last August, a Syrian delegation raised the post-Assad national flag on the building in preparation for its reopening.

Al-Shaibani met the head of Libya’s National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, to discuss cooperation, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

He also met Khalifa Abdulsadek, Libyan minister of oil and gas, and Ali Mahmoud Hassan Mohamed, chairman and CEO of the Libyan Investment Authority, to discuss cooperation in the energy and investment sectors.