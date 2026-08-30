You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian FM to reopen embassy in Libya’s Tripoli
Fall of Assad
Fall of Assad

Syrian FM to reopen embassy in Libya’s Tripoli

Syrian FM to reopen embassy in Libya’s Tripoli
Asaad Al-Shaibani, foreign minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, met Libya’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Taher Al-Baour on Sunday. (SANA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/narbv

Updated 30 August 2026 17:58
Arab News
Follow

Syrian FM to reopen embassy in Libya’s Tripoli

Syrian FM to reopen embassy in Libya’s Tripoli
  • Asaad Al-Shaibani met the head of Libya’s National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, to discuss cooperation
Updated 30 August 2026 17:58
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Syria will reopen its embassy in the Libyan city of Tripoli this week after 14 years of closure.

Asaad Al-Shaibani, foreign minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, met Libya’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Taher Al-Baour on Sunday.

The Libyan ministry said the two sides discussed procedures for reopening the Syrian embassy during Al-Shaibani’s visit. The reopening would enhance diplomatic communication and facilitate consular services for citizens.

“They addressed the completion of procedures to activate the Libyan-Syrian Joint Higher Committee & the signing of the agreement regulating its work, which would open broader prospects for cooperation on the economy, development and other areas of common interest,” it said on X.

The Syrian Embassy in Tripoli was closed in 2012. Last August, a Syrian delegation raised the post-Assad national flag on the building in preparation for its reopening.

Al-Shaibani met the head of Libya’s National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, to discuss cooperation, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

He also met Khalifa Abdulsadek, Libyan minister of oil and gas, and Ali Mahmoud Hassan Mohamed, chairman and CEO of the Libyan Investment Authority, to discuss cooperation in the energy and investment sectors.

Topics: Fall of Assad

Related

Damascus fair exhibition brings Syria’s prison survivors’ stories to light
Middle East

Damascus fair exhibition brings Syria’s prison survivors’ stories to light

Druze factions block students from sitting exams in row with Syria govt
Middle East

Druze factions block students from sitting exams in row with Syria govt

Latest updates

Riyadh Air graduates first cohort of Saudi women aircraft engineers

Riyadh Air celebrates the graduation of the first cohort of Saudi women aircraft maintenance engineers. (SPA)

Israeli forces demolish care home for the elderly in southern Lebanon’s Marjayoun

Israeli forces demolish care home for the elderly in southern Lebanon’s Marjayoun

Trump says US will refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve using Venezuelan oil

Trump says US will refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve using Venezuelan oil

Hawi surpasses 111,000 members as hobby clubs grow across Saudi Arabia

Organized hobby clubs allow enthusiasts to connect with others who share their interests and develop their skills.

Makkah museum displays rare Qur’anic page

The displayed manuscript includes part of Surah Maryam, written on parchment in red ink. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.