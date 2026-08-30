Saudi, Syrian state broadcasters sign cooperation agreement

LONDON: Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic signed an agreement on Sunday to expand cooperation between state broadcasting organizations.

Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange radio and television content in areas of shared interest, including culture, education, science, entertainment, sports and news, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The memorandum of understanding was co-signed by Ali bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s Broadcasting and Television Authority, and Alaa Mustafa Bursailo, director-general of Syria’s General Organization of Radio and Television.

The deal also calls for the two broadcasters to share information and professional expertise, increase exchanges and visits by media specialists, and organize conferences, seminars and workshops.

Saudi Media Minister Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary and Syrian Information Minister Khaled Fawaz Zaarour attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement reflects broader efforts to deepen institutional ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria, with the two state media organizations also pledging to explore opportunities for further cooperation.

Since the downfall of Syria’s longtime President Bashar Assad in December 2024, Saudi Arabia has moved quickly to build political, economic and institutional ties with the war-torn country’s new authorities.

Saudi support has become particularly significant as Syria’s interim government, headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, seeks capital, technical expertise and foreign investment to restore damaged infrastructure and restart the economy.

The World Bank has estimated Syria’s reconstruction needs at at least $216 billion, far beyond what any single country is likely to provide.

LONDON: Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic signed an agreement on Sunday to expand cooperation between state broadcasting organizations.

Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange radio and television content in areas of shared interest, including culture, education, science, entertainment, sports and news, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The memorandum of understanding was co-signed by Ali bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s Broadcasting and Television Authority, and Alaa Mustafa Bursailo, director-general of Syria’s General Organization of Radio and Television.

The deal also calls for the two broadcasters to share information and professional expertise, increase exchanges and visits by media specialists, and organize conferences, seminars and workshops.

Saudi Media Minister Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary and Syrian Information Minister Khaled Fawaz Zaarour attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement reflects broader efforts to deepen institutional ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria, with the two state media organizations also pledging to explore opportunities for further cooperation.

Since the downfall of Syria’s longtime President Bashar Assad in December 2024, Saudi Arabia has moved quickly to build political, economic and institutional ties with the war-torn country’s new authorities.

Saudi support has become particularly significant as Syria’s interim government, headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, seeks capital, technical expertise and foreign investment to restore damaged infrastructure and restart the economy.

The World Bank has estimated Syria’s reconstruction needs at at least $216 billion, far beyond what any single country is likely to provide.

LONDON: Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic signed an agreement on Sunday to expand cooperation between state broadcasting organizations.

Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange radio and television content in areas of shared interest, including culture, education, science, entertainment, sports and news, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The memorandum of understanding was co-signed by Ali bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s Broadcasting and Television Authority, and Alaa Mustafa Bursailo, director-general of Syria’s General Organization of Radio and Television.

The deal also calls for the two broadcasters to share information and professional expertise, increase exchanges and visits by media specialists, and organize conferences, seminars and workshops.

Saudi Media Minister Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary and Syrian Information Minister Khaled Fawaz Zaarour attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement reflects broader efforts to deepen institutional ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria, with the two state media organizations also pledging to explore opportunities for further cooperation.

Since the downfall of Syria’s longtime President Bashar Assad in December 2024, Saudi Arabia has moved quickly to build political, economic and institutional ties with the war-torn country’s new authorities.

Saudi support has become particularly significant as Syria’s interim government, headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, seeks capital, technical expertise and foreign investment to restore damaged infrastructure and restart the economy.

The World Bank has estimated Syria’s reconstruction needs at at least $216 billion, far beyond what any single country is likely to provide.

LONDON: Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic signed an agreement on Sunday to expand cooperation between state broadcasting organizations.

Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange radio and television content in areas of shared interest, including culture, education, science, entertainment, sports and news, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The memorandum of understanding was co-signed by Ali bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s Broadcasting and Television Authority, and Alaa Mustafa Bursailo, director-general of Syria’s General Organization of Radio and Television.

The deal also calls for the two broadcasters to share information and professional expertise, increase exchanges and visits by media specialists, and organize conferences, seminars and workshops.

Saudi Media Minister Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary and Syrian Information Minister Khaled Fawaz Zaarour attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement reflects broader efforts to deepen institutional ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria, with the two state media organizations also pledging to explore opportunities for further cooperation.

Since the downfall of Syria’s longtime President Bashar Assad in December 2024, Saudi Arabia has moved quickly to build political, economic and institutional ties with the war-torn country’s new authorities.

Saudi support has become particularly significant as Syria’s interim government, headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, seeks capital, technical expertise and foreign investment to restore damaged infrastructure and restart the economy.

The World Bank has estimated Syria’s reconstruction needs at at least $216 billion, far beyond what any single country is likely to provide.

LONDON: Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic signed an agreement on Sunday to expand cooperation between state broadcasting organizations.

Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange radio and television content in areas of shared interest, including culture, education, science, entertainment, sports and news, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The memorandum of understanding was co-signed by Ali bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s Broadcasting and Television Authority, and Alaa Mustafa Bursailo, director-general of Syria’s General Organization of Radio and Television.

The deal also calls for the two broadcasters to share information and professional expertise, increase exchanges and visits by media specialists, and organize conferences, seminars and workshops.

Saudi Media Minister Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary and Syrian Information Minister Khaled Fawaz Zaarour attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement reflects broader efforts to deepen institutional ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria, with the two state media organizations also pledging to explore opportunities for further cooperation.

Since the downfall of Syria’s longtime President Bashar Assad in December 2024, Saudi Arabia has moved quickly to build political, economic and institutional ties with the war-torn country’s new authorities.

Saudi support has become particularly significant as Syria’s interim government, headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, seeks capital, technical expertise and foreign investment to restore damaged infrastructure and restart the economy.

The World Bank has estimated Syria’s reconstruction needs at at least $216 billion, far beyond what any single country is likely to provide.

LONDON: Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic signed an agreement on Sunday to expand cooperation between state broadcasting organizations.

Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange radio and television content in areas of shared interest, including culture, education, science, entertainment, sports and news, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The memorandum of understanding was co-signed by Ali bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s Broadcasting and Television Authority, and Alaa Mustafa Bursailo, director-general of Syria’s General Organization of Radio and Television.

The deal also calls for the two broadcasters to share information and professional expertise, increase exchanges and visits by media specialists, and organize conferences, seminars and workshops.

Saudi Media Minister Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary and Syrian Information Minister Khaled Fawaz Zaarour attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement reflects broader efforts to deepen institutional ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria, with the two state media organizations also pledging to explore opportunities for further cooperation.

Since the downfall of Syria’s longtime President Bashar Assad in December 2024, Saudi Arabia has moved quickly to build political, economic and institutional ties with the war-torn country’s new authorities.

Saudi support has become particularly significant as Syria’s interim government, headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, seeks capital, technical expertise and foreign investment to restore damaged infrastructure and restart the economy.

The World Bank has estimated Syria’s reconstruction needs at at least $216 billion, far beyond what any single country is likely to provide.

LONDON: Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic signed an agreement on Sunday to expand cooperation between state broadcasting organizations.

Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange radio and television content in areas of shared interest, including culture, education, science, entertainment, sports and news, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The memorandum of understanding was co-signed by Ali bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s Broadcasting and Television Authority, and Alaa Mustafa Bursailo, director-general of Syria’s General Organization of Radio and Television.

The deal also calls for the two broadcasters to share information and professional expertise, increase exchanges and visits by media specialists, and organize conferences, seminars and workshops.

Saudi Media Minister Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary and Syrian Information Minister Khaled Fawaz Zaarour attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement reflects broader efforts to deepen institutional ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria, with the two state media organizations also pledging to explore opportunities for further cooperation.

Since the downfall of Syria’s longtime President Bashar Assad in December 2024, Saudi Arabia has moved quickly to build political, economic and institutional ties with the war-torn country’s new authorities.

Saudi support has become particularly significant as Syria’s interim government, headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, seeks capital, technical expertise and foreign investment to restore damaged infrastructure and restart the economy.

The World Bank has estimated Syria’s reconstruction needs at at least $216 billion, far beyond what any single country is likely to provide.

LONDON: Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic signed an agreement on Sunday to expand cooperation between state broadcasting organizations.

Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange radio and television content in areas of shared interest, including culture, education, science, entertainment, sports and news, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The memorandum of understanding was co-signed by Ali bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s Broadcasting and Television Authority, and Alaa Mustafa Bursailo, director-general of Syria’s General Organization of Radio and Television.

The deal also calls for the two broadcasters to share information and professional expertise, increase exchanges and visits by media specialists, and organize conferences, seminars and workshops.

Saudi Media Minister Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary and Syrian Information Minister Khaled Fawaz Zaarour attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement reflects broader efforts to deepen institutional ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria, with the two state media organizations also pledging to explore opportunities for further cooperation.

Since the downfall of Syria’s longtime President Bashar Assad in December 2024, Saudi Arabia has moved quickly to build political, economic and institutional ties with the war-torn country’s new authorities.

Saudi support has become particularly significant as Syria’s interim government, headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, seeks capital, technical expertise and foreign investment to restore damaged infrastructure and restart the economy.

The World Bank has estimated Syria’s reconstruction needs at at least $216 billion, far beyond what any single country is likely to provide.