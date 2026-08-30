4 Palestinians shot in settler attack on Al-Mughayyir near Ramallah

LONDON: Four Palestinian young men were wounded by live fire Sunday after Israeli settlers attacked the occupied West Bank village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, local Palestinian sources said.

Groups of settlers entered the village and attacked residents’ vehicles, the sources told the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. Israeli forces accompanying the settlers then fired live ammunition and tear gas at Palestinians who confronted the attack.

Two of the men were shot in the thigh, while another was wounded in the chest and a fourth in the abdomen. All four were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Dozens of other residents were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets or treated for tear gas inhalation, the sources said.

The settlers also tried to attack several homes, including the residence of Shaaban Abu Aliya, while other groups approached houses on the western edge of the village, according to the sources.

Earlier Sunday, settlers took over an EU-funded public park used by Palestinian residents of Kafr Nima, west of Ramallah, and installed an iron gate at its entrance, local sources said.

The Palestinian Authority’s Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli forces and settlers carried out 2,256 attacks against Palestinians, their land and property in July. It attributed 1,458 incidents to Israeli forces and 798 to settlers.

The Palestinian Authority’s Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli forces and settlers carried out 2,256 attacks against Palestinians, their land and property in July. It attributed 1,458 incidents to Israeli forces and 798 to settlers.

Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate recorded the highest number of incidents, with 260, followed by Nablus with 247, Jenin with 190, Bethlehem with 185 and Hebron with 170, the commission said.

The commission said the figures reflect what it described as coordination between Israeli military operations and settler violence, alleging that the army provides protection and support that enables such attacks and helps entrench their effects on the ground.