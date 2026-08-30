US forces strike two Iranian launchers on Iran’s Larak island: Axios

WASHINGTON: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard vowed Sunday to retaliate after a US attack on Larak Island, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

The Guard said the attack killed and wounded several Iranian fighters and civilians but did not provide a casualty count or further details on the alleged strike.

US ​forces struck two Iranian launchers on Iran’s Larak ‌island ‌earlier ​on ‌Sunday, Axios ⁠reported, ​citing a ⁠US official.

“Revolutionary Guard forces ⁠were observed ‌preparing ‌to launch ​rockets ‌carrying ‌sea mines toward the Strait ‌of Hormuz,” Axios reporter Barak ⁠Ravid ⁠quoted the official as saying.

“US forces are monitoring the area closely and remain prepared to protect the free flow of commerce through this essential waterway,” a US official told Al Arabiya on Sunday.

The ‌Fars ​news ‌agency ⁠reported ​that an explosion ​was heard near the island, adding ⁠that the cause was unknown.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed clearing sea mines from international shipping routes in the strait last week.