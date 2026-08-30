US forces strike two Iranian launchers on Iran’s Larak island: Axios

WASHINGTON: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard vowed Sunday to retaliate after a US attack on Larak Island, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.
The Guard said the attack killed and wounded several Iranian fighters and civilians but did not provide a casualty count or further details on the alleged strike.
US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Iran’s Larak island earlier on Sunday, Axios reported, citing a US official.
“Revolutionary Guard forces were observed preparing to launch rockets carrying sea mines toward the Strait of Hormuz,” Axios reporter Barak Ravid quoted the official as saying.
“US forces are monitoring the area closely and remain prepared to protect the free flow of commerce through this essential waterway,” a US official told Al Arabiya on Sunday.
The Fars news agency reported that an explosion was heard near the island, adding that the cause was unknown.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed clearing sea mines from international shipping routes in the strait last week.