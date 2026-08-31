You are here

  • Home
  • Colombian rebels say kidnapped French Foreign Legion soldier is alive

Colombian rebels say kidnapped French Foreign Legion soldier is alive

A car of Colombia's national police stand guard in Colombia, in Bogota. (AFP file photo)
A car of Colombia's national police stand guard in Colombia, in Bogota. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vymab

Updated 31 August 2026 02:01
AFP
Follow

Colombian rebels say kidnapped French Foreign Legion soldier is alive

A car of Colombia's national police stand guard in Colombia, in Bogota. (AFP file photo)
  • Charry was “intercepted and taken prisoner” by units of the Central General Staff (EMC), the group said in a communique in French, the authenticity of which was confirmed to AFP by a police source
Updated 31 August 2026 02:01
AFP
Follow

BOGOTA: Rebels from the main splinter group of Colombia’s now-defunct FARC guerrillas claimed responsibility Sunday for kidnapping a Colombian soldier serving in the French Foreign Legion, stating that he is alive.
Jose Olger Melo Charry was taken hostage on August 6 while traveling on a road in the department of Narino in southwest Colombia, the Colombian Army reported on Thursday.
Charry was “intercepted and taken prisoner” by units of the Central General Staff (EMC), the group said in a communique in French, the authenticity of which was confirmed to AFP by a police source.
 

 

Topics: Colombia

Related

Ingrid Betacourt smiles during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP)
World

Former FARC hostage Betancourt announces fresh presidential bid

Rescuers call for silence around earthquake rubble as window for survival narrows in Colombia
World

Rescuers call for silence around earthquake rubble as window for survival narrows in Colombia

Latest updates

Iran is attacking US forces in Jordan, Fox News reports, citing a US source

Iran is attacking US forces in Jordan, Fox News reports, citing a US source

US plans to sanction another bank in effort to clamp down on Iran transactions, Bessent tells AP

US plans to sanction another bank in effort to clamp down on Iran transactions, Bessent tells AP

Google Maps renames Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ in US — but not Canada

Google Maps renames Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ in US — but not Canada

Dozens evacuated from Grand Canyon after flash flood hits creek leading to the Colorado River

Dozens evacuated from Grand Canyon after flash flood hits creek leading to the Colorado River

Two killed near Druze-majority Sweida in Syria: sources

Two killed near Druze-majority Sweida in Syria: sources

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.