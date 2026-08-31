Djokovic falls in US Open first round, earliest Grand Slam exit in 20 years

NEW YORK: Ailing Novak Djokovic suffered his earliest Grand Slam exit in 20 years on Sunday, falling in five brutal sets to Mariano Navone in the first round of the US Open.

The 48th-ranked Argentine’s 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory ended Djokovic’s latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

It also ended his run of 78 Grand Slam first-round victories, a streak stretching all the way back to Djokovic’s 2006 loss to Paul Goldstein at the 2006 Australian Open.

Djokovic vomited on court and struggled with late-match cramps but appeared to have finally taken control when he broke Navone for a 2-1 lead in the fourth set with a vintage backhand winner down the line.

But Navone won the next five games, raising his arms in celebration after fighting off two break points for a 5-2 lead and breaking Djokovic again to force the fifth set.

Djokovic took a medical timeout before the final set, receiving massage on his spine and another delivery of medication.

But Navone jumped to a 3-0 lead in the decisive set and despite the urging of fans there was no road back for the Serb as his opponent dropped just one point on his own serve as he sprinted to the finish line.

“It’s unbelievable,” an ecstatic Navone said after triumphing in his first meeting with his longtime idol. “It’s a dream come true, I mean seriously, 100 percent.

“This incredible court, the biggest stage ... Now I have to recover. I think it’s almost 12 o’clock, so we have to go to sleep,” he added after securing the win shortly before midnight after four hours and 36 minutes.

Djokovic broke Navone in the second game as he rolled to a 3-1 lead.

But the 39-year-old was clearly struggling and with Navone gaining confidence Djokovic had to claw out of 0-40 hole to hold for 4-1, looking weary as Navone began to extend the rallies.

Djokovic’s double fault on break point allowed Navone to cut the deficit to 4-3, and after a brief pause to close the roof when showers struck Navone held at love to knot the set at 4-4.

Neither blinked until the tiebreaker, but pills delivered by the trainer didn’t solve Djokovic’s sluggishness.

He fell behind 4-2 in the tiebreaker and after a cleverly angled forehand winner to make it 5-5 Djokovic hit a forehand long and another into the net to give the set to Navone.

In a tense second set Djokovic missed break chances in the third and fifth games before breaking Navone at love for a 6-5 lead and holding at love to level the match at one set apiece.

The third set was more of the same, with Djokovic looking spent after every long rally.

He let a precious break chance go begging in the fifth game of the third and after Navone held for 3-2 Djokovic all but collapsed into his courtside chair and buried his face in a towel.

The Serb pressed on and was rewarded with a crucial break for a 5-4 lead. Navone made him work to serve out the set, saving a pair of set points and threatening to break before Djokovic held for a two sets to one lead.

He couldn’t make the advantage stand. When it was all over, Djokovic embraced Navone, then departed blowing kisses to the crowd that had tried to will him to victory.