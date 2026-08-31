‘Passion for motorsports is incredible’: FIA President Ben Sulayem hails new era of rallying in Paraguay

DUBAI: Paraguay’s President Santiago Pena joined FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and hundreds of thousands of fans at FIA WRC Rally del Paraguay this weekend, to celebrate the growth of motorsport in the country and a new chapter for rallying worldwide.

The two officials met to discuss the development of motorsport in Paraguay and across the Americas, including creating opportunities for young people and bringing more world-class competition to the region.

They watched the iconic Paso de los Teros, a replica of the legendary Group B Audi Quattro S1, which has been built in Paraguay, take on SS17 Encarnacion.

The moment held particular significance for Ben Sulayem, a 14-time FIA Middle East Rally Champion, who competed in an Audi Quattro during his career at the 1987 Qatar Rally.

They also met local karters, seeing the enthusiasm for motorsport among the next generation and the importance of creating accessible pathways into competition.

Ben Sulayem said in a press release: “The passion for motorsport in Paraguay is incredible. President Pena shares that passion and understands the opportunities our sport can create for young people, communities and the country.”

Rally del Paraguay continues to strengthen its place on the international motorsport stage, with 300,000 fans at this round of the championship on the country’s distinctive red gravel roads, a 42.8 percent increase on fan numbers compared to its inaugural year in 2025.

The weekend also came at a pivotal moment for the future of rallying following the FIA’s landmark new long-term commercial rights agreement for the FIA World Rally Championship and FIA European Rally Championship.

Following FIA approval, Cosmobilis and Park Square Capital have acquired WRC Promoter GmbH, bringing record new investment into rallying and putting fans at the heart of the sport’s next chapter.

The partnership will focus on growing the championships’ global audiences, strengthening storytelling and content, and bringing fans closer to the action.

Central to the agreement is a new FIA Growth Fund, designed to support the development of rallying worldwide, from the highest levels of international competition through to entry-level grassroots participation.

“It was particularly special to watch the Audi Quattro take to the stage here,” said Ben Sulayem. “It is a car that means a great deal to me from my own rallying career, and seeing it on these roads, surrounded by so many passionate fans, was a fantastic moment.

“But the future of our sport is just as important as its history. Meeting the young drivers here and seeing their enthusiasm shows why we must continue creating opportunities and increasing accessibility.

“Our landmark new promoter agreement for the Championship will help us do exactly that. We are bringing significant new investment into rallying, putting fans at the center of its future and, through the new FIA Growth Fund, supporting the sport at all levels.”

Pena said Ben Sulayem’s presence for a second consecutive year was “a powerful recognition of Paraguay’s growing role on the world motorsport stage.

“It reflects the FIA’s confidence in Paraguay as a reliable partner for the future, and in the passion of our people for motorsport, particularly rally.

“The Rally del Paraguay has already been recognized as the Best Rally in the World, and we are determined to uphold that distinction. Its challenging roads, exceptional landscapes and passionate fans make it a truly unmissable event on the WRC calendar.”

Pena has been a strong supporter of bringing the FIA World Rally Championship to Paraguay and developing the country’s wider motorsport ambitions.

Paraguay also hosted the 2025 FIA American Congress in Asuncion, uniting FIA member clubs from across the Americas to collaborate on the future of motorsport and mobility.