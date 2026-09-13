RIYADH: The Saudi Motorsport Company has won the Best Sports Event Award at the 2026 Saudi Event Awards, an annual ceremony in its second edition that honors contributions to the Kingdom’s events industry.

The SMC received the accolade on Thursday for organizing the WRC Rally Saudi Arabia 2025, the final event of the FIA World Rally Championship.

The judges recognized the SMC for its high organizational standards, operational efficiency, professional event execution, and the excellent experience it offered participants and spectators.

WRC Rally Saudi Arabia 2025 marked a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s motorsport journey, as the Kingdom made its debut on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar.

The rally hosted the 14th and final round of the 2025 season, featuring 17 special stages covering more than 319 km of competitive distance.

The recognition of the SMC further highlights Saudi Arabia’s position as a global destination for major international championships and events, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The company has been instrumental in developing the Kingdom’s motorsport ecosystem. Operating under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Ministry of Sport, the SMC is responsible for hosting, organizing and promoting a number of the Kingdom’s leading international motorsport events.