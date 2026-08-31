Sharjah Self-Defence win the 2026 No-Gi Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

DUBAI: Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club finished top of the No-Gi standings in the third Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship as round six concluded the 2026 No-Gi competition on Sunday at the Nad Al-Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai.

ADMA finished second, while PALMS SPORTS took third after two days of competition across age groups from under-12 to Adults and Masters. The results decided the final No-Gi standings for the season.

The final day featured the under-18, Adults and Masters categories, following Saturday’s competitions for those under 12, 14 and 16. Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club continued their strong record in the No-Gi competition, having also won the category in the first two editions of the championship.

Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said the championship has become an important part of the sport’s calendar in the UAE.

“It gives athletes regular opportunities to compete, encourages clubs to improve their training programs and helps us identify and develop more talent for the future.

“We want to see this progress continue and ensure the championship remains a platform where we can identify talented athletes and help them improve their performance.”

Al-Dhaheri added that the range of categories and strong participation showed the depth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE.

He said the federation would continue developing domestic competitions to support clubs and national teams and prepare athletes for upcoming events, while strengthening the UAE’s position at continental and international levels.

Felipe Caos, youth coach at title winners Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, said finishing top of the standings was the result of consistent work throughout the season.

“This result was not down to one category. Athletes of different ages and levels all contributed, which shows the strength of the work being done at the club,” he said.

“Our focus is to keep developing our athletes and create a competitive environment that encourages every athlete to give their best.”

Abdullah Al-Ghaithi of M.O.D UAE Academy, who won silver in the under-18 Blue Belt 46 kg division, said: “The level of competition was high. I tried to stay focused and give my best in every match.

“I wanted to win gold, but the silver medal gives me more motivation to keep training and improving. Every championship gives me more experience. I want to learn from this competition and come back stronger next time.”

The championship continues with round seven, a Gi competition, at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi from Sept. 18 to 20. The championship concludes with its final round from Oct. 16 to 18.