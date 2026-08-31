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Sanchez points to possible Moroccan role in Ceuta migrant influx

Update Sanchez points to possible Moroccan role in Ceuta migrant influx
Residents carrying Spanish flags take part in a protest demanding government action to restore normality in the city and calling for the resignation of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in the North African Spanish city of Ceuta, on August 30, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 31 August 2026 10:36
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Sanchez points to possible Moroccan role in Ceuta migrant influx

Sanchez points to possible Moroccan role in Ceuta migrant influx
  • Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said no intelligence service Spain works with has ruled out Moroccan authorities’ involvement
  • Sanchez said Russia and Israel spread and amplified disinformation about the Ceuta migrant crisis, citing research by the EU’s foreign service
Updated 31 August 2026 10:36
Agencies
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MADRID: Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday said Moroccan authorities may have been involved in the sudden influx of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta last month, while accusing Russia and Israel of amplifying disinformation around the crisis.

“No intelligence service with which the Spanish government normally cooperates sheds any doubt, or rather, suggests any doubt, about the involvement in one way or another of the Moroccan authorities,” Sanchez told Cadena Ser radio.

Sanchez also said Russia and Israel had both spread and amplified disinformation about the mass arrival of migrants, citing research by the European Union’s foreign service, EEAS.

He said it was “evident” that both countries had used the crisis to criticize the Spanish government, which has clashed with Moscow and Israel over its positions on the war in Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East.

Topics: Morocco Spain

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